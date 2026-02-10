Cultural Pressures Versus Scriptural Principles in Marriage

Some argue that cultural differences, especially between Africa and the West, should influence how Christian marriages are practiced. But scriptural principles remain constant, even in varying contexts: ⁠Financial pressure and work‑life balance: While foreign environments may demand dual financial contribution, a marriage rooted in humility, love, and flexibility can adapt easily. ⁠Legal systems that favour women: God‑fearing, Spirit‑controlled couples have no need to fear external legal conditions. A man walking in Christlikeness will not abuse his wife, and a spiritually grounded woman will not exploit the law to harm her husband. ⁠In‑law dynamics: Challenges can be harmonised when both partners are committed to Christlike values. ⁠Parenting: The same biblical principles guide cooperation, mutual decision‑making, concession, and support.

The real problem in many marriages today is not cultural, but spiritually oriented. Many “Christian” couples are either not genuinely saved, or saved but untaught, undiscipled, and immature. No amount of therapy or external intervention can heal a heart that is not yielded to God. This is why many who have invested thousands of dollars in counselling still end up in failed marriages.

Counseling and therapy are good, but they are secondary. The first and primary solutions are:

Genuine salvation ⁠Accurate understanding of God’s marriage principles ⁠Commitment to spiritual growth and Christlike character ⁠Marrying the right person

When therapy becomes necessary, these foundations make counseling effective.

The Link Between Marriage and National Transformation

At first glance, marriage, a private covenant, may seem unrelated to national transformation, which involves large‑scale economic, social, moral, and institutional development. Yet Scripture and history reveal a deep connection.

Marriage, according to Ephesians 5:31 and Mark 10:8, is a covenantal union that creates one of the greatest environments for developing character, which is a major purpose of marriage. Issues like finances, sex, conflict resolution, leadership, respect, support, faithfulness, child‑raising, trust, and integrity all require strong character to manage well.

No marriage can thrive without character, and character is shaped by values.

Scripture gives examples where marriage shaped national destiny:

Ahab and Jezebel: Jezebel influenced Ahab’s values and fostered greed, idolatry, and wickedness (1 Kings 21:25). ⁠Solomon: His foreign wives turned his heart from God, affecting national leadership (1 Kings 11:1–4). ⁠Abraham and Sarah: A single marital decision produced global consequences (Genesis 16:1–4). ⁠Joseph and Mary: Joseph’s integrity preserved Mary’s dignity (Matthew 1:19).

Marriage, therefore, becomes a production line for values—good or bad. Values formed in marriage influence families, communities, institutions, and eventually, nations.

Key values nurtured in marriage include:

Financial discipline ⁠Conflict resolution ⁠Leadership ⁠Respect ⁠Mutual support ⁠Faithfulness ⁠Fruitfulness ⁠Integrity.

National transformation is essentially the collective result of transformed individuals whose values shape their decisions in public office, business, institutions, and society.

Marriage amplifies values because it lasts longer than any formal institution. University may shape you for four years; marriage can shape you for seventy. Thus, the longest‑running institution in a person’s life becomes the most powerful incubator of values.

When Christian marriages embrace Christlike values — love, truth, faithfulness, humility, prayer, wisdom — they indirectly build nations. But when marriages are corrupted, societies reflect the same corruption.

Marriage is not just a private matter. It is a strategic platform for personal, societal, and national transformation. Marriage does not automatically cure immorality, but a Christian marriage entered into by kingdom singles and lived under according to the kingdom principles of Christ creates the right environment to develop the spiritual, moral, and emotional values to overcome sexual temptations.

Recently, I was deeply burdened upon learning that a married clergy with a history of grievous misconduct stood on the pulpit to minister shortly after committing acts that gravely dishonor God and violate others. Unaware, the congregation received his ministration. We must ask ourselves: What spiritual influence was imparted in such a moment?

“For this is the will of God, your sanctification: that you should abstain from sexual immorality.” — 1 Thessalonians 4:3

Indeed, we have become a generation of prayerful sinners — professing believers and preachers whose prayers carry little weight before God. For our nation to be transformed, we ourselves must first submit to transformation. Our prayers are not hindered by divine unwillingness but by our own iniquities.

Leaders bear the first responsibility to reestablish and reinforce the standards of Christian marriages and standards of righteousness within the marriage institution. No one living in persistent immorality should be ordained, celebrated, shielded or defended — their status, years in ministry, and size of followership, notwithstanding. Financial weight must never outweigh moral and spiritual integrity. Those who perpetrate such acts must be identified, corrected, restored where possible in love, and, if necessary, exposed to safeguard the vulnerable.

We must protect the younger generation. We must guard the testimony of Christ. Marriages must be rooted in the values of the kingdom. We must secure the future of the church. Only then can the destructive vice of sexual immorality within the church be addressed decisively, positioning the church to effectively influence the moral direction of the broader society.

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through [email protected]. You can connect with him on: YouTube: @VoiceoftheWatchmen, TikTok: @drayoakerele, Instagram: @drayoakerele, Facebook: @Ayo Akerele