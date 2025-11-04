The Senate on Tuesday constituted a 12-member ad hoc committee to investigate railway projects executed under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration through Chinese loans

The committee was mandated to examine how the loans were obtained, determine if substandard materials were used, and evaluate the overall implementation of the projects across the country.

The development followed a motion sponsored by Ede Dafinone (APC, Delta Central), who raised concerns over frequent technical breakdowns on the Warri–Itakpe standard gauge rail line.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced that Adams Oshiomhole, the Edo North Senatorial District senator, would chair the committee.

Other members of the committee are Babangida Husaaini (PDP, Jigawa North-west), Eyinaya Abaribe (APGA, Abia South), Adamu Aliero (APC, Kebbi Central), Wasiu Eshinlokun (APC, Lagos East), Osita Ngwu (PDP, Enugu West, and Orji Kalu (APC, Abia North).

Others are Adeola Olamilekan (APC, Ogun West), Ibrahim Dankwambo (PDP, Gombe North), Ireti Kingibe (LP, FCT), Sahabi Yau (APC, Zamfara North), and Mr Dafinone.

Mr Akpabio directed the committee to submit its report within four weeks.

Train derailments in Nigeria

PREMIUM TIMES reported that a train on the Warri–Itakpe line derailed on Sunday, just three days after service resumed following months of suspension for urgent track repairs caused by theft of rail tracks.

The incident occurred barely two months after another derailment involving an Abuja–Kaduna train carrying over 500 passengers.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) manages most of the nation’s train services and has struggled with outdated tracks, vandalism, poor maintenance, sabotage, and insecurity.

Currently, Lagos State remains the only part of Nigeria with an efficient intra-state rail system, while NRC handles the inter-state routes.

During the late Buhari administration, Nigeria obtained several loans to finance railway infrastructure nationwide. The government at the time relied heavily on funding from China, particularly through the China Exim Bank, to execute major standard-gauge rail projects.

For instance, about 85 per cent of the $874 million Abuja–Kaduna standard gauge railway was financed through a loan from the China Exim Bank, while the remaining 15 per cent was provided as counterpart funding by the Nigerian government.

Also, the Warri–Itakpe railway, which was rehabilitated under the late Buhari administration, was funded through a combination of local resources and Chinese credit facilities.

However, despite these substantial investments, many of the rail lines across the country have deteriorated and are poorly maintained.

The motion

While presenting his motion, Mr Dafinone lamented that the Warri–Itakpe rail line, commissioned with national enthusiasm just a few years ago, had become a source of public concern due to frequent derailments and service interruptions.

He said the recurring incidents posed passenger risks and eroded public confidence in Nigeria’s railway system.

He therefore urged the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the NRC to conduct an independent technical assessment of the Itakpe–Warri corridor to identify the causes of the failures and implement corrective measures immediately.

Mr Dafinone also requested that the Senate Committee on Land Transport conduct an on-the-spot oversight visit to the affected sections, particularly the Agbor area in Delta State, and submit a comprehensive technical and safety report.

Debate

Senators who contributed to the motion supported its approval.

Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) described the frequent derailments as embarrassing, stressing that the projects were already failing despite the huge loans obtained to construct the rail lines.

“This is not about politics. The government borrowed billions of dollars to construct these lines, yet they are failing barely two years after completion. We cannot continue to waste public funds and endanger lives because of negligence and mismanagement. Those responsible must be held to account.”

Senator Patrick Ndubueze (APC, Imo North) also supported the motion, calling for a complete reorganisation of the NRC, which he said had failed to fulfil its mandate.

“We should reorganise the NRC completely. The agency is no longer functioning as it should. Our roads are deteriorating because freight that should move by rail is being moved by road. If we fix the rail system, it will decongest the highways, reduce accidents, and save lives.”

Adeola Olamilekan (APC, Ogun West) urged the Senate to determine exactly how much was borrowed, how the funds were spent, who handled the contracts, and whether due process was followed.

He suggested that poor supervision or substandard work might be responsible for the recurring technical problems

Similarly, Babangida Hussaini (PDP, Jigawa North-West) blamed poor project conception and weak maintenance culture for the failures.

“From design to execution, our approach to project management is very poor. The same contractors who built other railways across Africa have delivered quality systems that are still running efficiently. Why is ours collapsing so soon after commissioning?”

Mr Hussaini noted that the collapse of the rail system had worsened the condition of Nigeria’s roads, as cargo that should move by train is now being transported on highways, causing faster deterioration.

“This is why our roads are failing. If the rail lines were working, heavy goods would not need to move by road. We are now paying for inefficiency in one sector by overburdening another.”

After extensive deliberations, the senate president put the motion to a voice vote, which most senators supported.

Thereafter, Mr Akpabio assured that the matter would not be treated lightly, given the massive investments made in Nigeria’s railway system.

He also directed the NRC to immediately fix the Warri–Itakpe railway line.

“This is not a partisan issue. The derailments began even before this administration took office. We must find out what went wrong, from how the loans were obtained to how the projects were executed and maintained. The Nigerian people deserve answers. “