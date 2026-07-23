The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has approved the conferment of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) rank on 68 lawyers called to the Bar in Nigeria.

The LPPC, chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Kudirat Kekere‑Ekun, approved the elevation during the committee’s 174th plenary session on Thursday.

This is contained in a statement issued by Kabir Akanbi, the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and Secretary of the LPPC, on Thursday, in Abuja.

The inauguration of the 68 successful applicants is scheduled for Monday, 12 October. The CJN usually swears in new SANs during the ceremony marking the commencement of the Supreme Court’s new legal year.

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The successful SAN-designates include the Attorney-General of Kwara State, Sulyman Ibrahim, whose nomination for the rank was opposed by former Governor Bukola Saraki.

Mr Saraki petitioned the LPPC following the release of the initial list of nominees, calling for the suspension of the conferment of the SAN rank on Mr Ibrahim for allegedly misusing his office’s prosecutorial powers against him.

Mr Ibrahim made the final list despite Mr Saraki’s petition.

The 68 successful SAN-designates were selected from a long list of 89 nominees released in June, following another round of interviews, a review of petitions and the affected nominees’ defence.

The long list was published to invite public scrutiny. Members of the public with genuine reasons that make any of the nominees undeserving of the coveted SAN rank were expected to submit petitions backed with verifying affidavits to the LPPC for review.

Going by the list released by the LPPC on Thursday, it means that t 21 other candidates were dropped in the final selection stage for various reasons.

The rank of SAN is conferred as a mark of professional excellence upon legal practitioners who have demonstrated exceptional distinction either as advocates in the courts or as academics contributing significantly to the development of legal scholarship.

List of SAN-designates

Of the 68 successful candidates, only one was awarded the SAN rank under the academic category. The remaining 67 fell under the advocate category.

The advocate category includes Ibrahim Adamu, Jude Okafor, Achibong Umoh, Sunday Obende, Adebayo Adaralegbe and Jimson Okodaso.

Others are Olalekan Bade‑John, Olaotan Olusegun, Philemeon Daffi, Adenrele David Adegborioye, James Agbonhese, Alexander Muoka, Okodiya Emmanuel Akomaye, Ikhide Ehighelua, Mas’ud Alabelewe and Ogunmuyiwa Balogun.

Others are Anthony Iroagalachi, Mohammed Mohammed, Odion Peter Odia, Gbemiga Adaramola, Moses Onyilokwu,Charles Obodozie, Hakeem Agaba, Bimbo Atilola, Okechukwu Emelieze. Joshua Olaniyan and Igonikon Adekunle

Others are Christian Nwokorie, Momoh Ilegieuno, Kolawole Idowu, Olujoke Aliu, Oliver Onyenucheya Amuzie, Adebisi Adeniyi, Faruk Abdullah, Sagir Suleiman, Ifeanyi Ezeuko, Adebayo Ologe and Sabiu Adamu

Also on the list are Eric Omare, Soibi Ovia, Peter Johnbull, Chinedum Umeche, Emmanuel Ekhasemomhe, Mohammed Sheriff, Junaidu Marshall, Olawale Fapohunda, Adebiyi Adetosoye, Sulyman Ibrahim, and Agba Eimunjeze.

Others are Ayobamidele AkandeLe, Adetunj Adeniyi, Mojigbotoluwa Adekunle, Umaru Yunusa, Akorede Lawal, Darlington Ozurumba, Francis Egonn, Kayode Omosehin, and Mitchel Aribisala

The rest are Agbaje Akadri, Oluwaseun Alao, Olugbenga Ajala, Mustapha Ajenifuja, Hassan Adebayo, Mohammed Adelodun, Jonathan Makinde, and Olajide Salami.

Nnamdi Onyeka Obiaraeri, a professor, was the only academic appointee.

Directives to SAN-designates

The LPPC also issued directives to the SAN-designates, including requiring them to attend a mandatory induction course.

“The rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria is conferred as a mark of professional excellence upon legal practitioners who have demonstrated exceptional distinction either as advocates in the courts or as academics, contributing significantly to the development of legal scholarship.

“In accordance with the directives of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), all shortlisted prospective Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) conferees are required to attend and successfully complete the pre-swearing-in induction programme.

“Participation in this programme is a mandatory prerequisite for the conferment of the rank of SAN. The date shall be communicated in due course.”

Citing Paragraph 25(1) of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Guidelines and the provisions of Rule 39(3) of the Rules of Professional Conduct, 2023, the LPPC asked all shortlisted the 68 SAN-designates to “refrain from publishing and discourage the publication of advertisements, congratulatory messages, or goodwill notices related to their nomination or conferment.”

“Any breach of these provisions may attract sanctions for violations of statutory or ethical rules, as expressly stated,” the statement warned.

(NAN)