Troops of Operation Enduring Peace have rescued eight kidnapped victims during a military operation in Pandam Forest in the Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The operation was carried out in the early hours of Wednesday following credible intelligence, the military said in a statement on Friday by the Media Information Officer of Operation Enduring Peace, Chinonso Oteh.

“Troops are currently on pursuit to apprehend or neutralise fleeing kidnappers,” Mr Oteh said.

According to the statement, troops of Sector 9, deployed in Namu, launched the offensive operation at about 3 a.m. after receiving intelligence on the presence of suspected kidnappers in the forest.

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The military said the troops came under fire as the suspected kidnappers attempted to flee.

During the exchange of gunfire, three abductees escaped from the kidnappers’ custody. Troops later combed the forest and rescued five additional victims, bringing the total number of those rescued to eight.

The rescued victims are receiving care and efforts are underway to reunite them with their families, the statement added.

The military said local residents commended the operation and pledged to continue providing intelligence to security agencies to aid efforts to arrest criminal elements operating in the area.

The latest operation comes amid renewed security efforts across Plateau State following a series of deadly attacks.

On 22 June 2026, PREMIUM TIMES reported that at least 20 people were killed after armed attackers invaded Kawel community in Mushere District of Bokkos Local Government Area. The Plateau State Police Command subsequently deployed tactical teams, while the state government ordered security agencies to hunt down the attackers.

A day later, on 23 June, PREMIUM TIMES also reported that the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, deployed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 4, Dankombo Morris, to Plateau for an on-the-spot assessment of the security situation.

The police also announced the deployment of additional personnel and operational assets to Bokkos to strengthen security and reassure residents.

Kidnapping and attacks by armed groups have remained major security concerns in parts of Plateau State, prompting intensified operations by the military, police and other security agencies.