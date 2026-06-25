Abuja-based lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, seeking urgent intervention to halt an escalating violence in Osun State ahead of the 15 August governorship election.

In the petition he submitted on Thursday at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, Mr Olajengbesi expressed concern over recurring politically motivated violent incidents. He urged the police to deploy a tactical team to restore peace and protect the residents of the state

He warned that the killings threaten public safety, democratic governance, and the credibility of the forthcoming election. He cited widespread fear across various communities, noting that the violence had resulted in the loss of lives, injuries, and property destruction.

Call for Intervention

Mr Olajengbesi, acting in his capacity as a legal practitioner and spokesperson for the Imole Campaign Council, emphasised the need for a comprehensive investigation. He urged the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators regardless of their political affiliation and requested the deployment of additional police to identified flashpoints.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Furthermore, he called for a review of the state’s security architecture and directives to all police formations in Osun to enforce the law impartially throughout the electoral period.

“The purpose of this petition is to bring to your attention a disturbing pattern of election-related violence which has resulted in the loss of innocent lives, serious injuries to several citizens, destruction of property, and widespread fear,” Mr Olajengbesi said.

He noted that the right to life remains the most fundamental right guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution and stressed the police force’s constitutional duty to maintain public order. He specifically cited the killing of 14-year-old Ezekiel Olapade in Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government Area, as a tragic example of the broader trend affecting several local government areas.

The petition includes annexures containing names of victims, dates, locations, witness statements, photographs, videos, and other documentary evidence.

Mr Olajengbesi voiced concern over the decline in public confidence in law enforcement. “Every incident that goes without a prompt, transparent, and effective response encourages impunity and undermines confidence in democratic institutions,” he said.

He urged police authorities to act decisively, adding: “Elections should be decided by the freely expressed will of the people through the ballot and not by intimidation, violence, or bloodshed.”

“I respectfully urge your office to treat this petition with the urgency it deserves. The preservation of lives, the credibility of Nigeria’s democracy, and public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force require decisive and timely intervention.”