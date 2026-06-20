There was a heavy presence of security personnel from the Nigerian Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) across Ikere-Ekiti on Saturday ahead of the commencement of the Ekiti governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ikere-Ekiti is the hometown of the All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy governorship candidate, Monisade Afuye, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Oluwole Oluyede.

Mr Oluyede of the PDP is considered one of the main challengers to the ruling party’s candidate, Governor Abiodun Oyebanji, in the election.

NAN also reports that both the entry and exit points to the town were barricaded by the police to ensure compliance with the movement restriction order during the election.

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NAN also observed that vehicles and motorcycles were being prevented from advancing, with residents allowed to move only on foot, while shops and restaurants were locked.

However, accredited journalists covering the election were allowed to proceed with their vehicles bearing INEC stickers.(NAN)