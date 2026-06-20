The police have dismissed reports linking the violence in Isan-Ekiti to the ongoing governorship election, stating that the incident was unrelated to the electoral process.

Commissioner of Police for the Ekiti State 2026 Governorship Election, Abayomi Shogunle, clarified the incident in an X post on Saturday, noting that it emanated from a community football match.

Late on Friday, violence reportedly erupted in Isan-Ekiti, including an attack on a police station, ahead of the Ekiti State governorship election, scheduled to hold across the state on Saturday.

Isan-Ekiti is located in the Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

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Incident

Isaac Fayose, brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, disclosed the incident in a post shared on Instagram on Friday.

According to Mr Fayose, the police station was breached during unrest that broke out in the community hours before the election.

In the post accompanying a video of the incident, he wrote: “One killed, Police station torched as political violence erupts in Isan-Ekiti, a few hours to gubernatorial election. Ekiti youths are angry. Say no to rigging and intimidation.”

The video showed a police station that appeared to have been attacked, while a voice believed to be that of one of the attackers was heard saying, “We don’t need police in Isan, no more police in Isan”.

Disclaimer

However, Mr Shogunle clarified that the incident was not related to the current political environment in the state.

“The incident at Isan-Ekiti last night is non-election/political related. It was as a result of a football match in the community,” he said.

The police chief stated that efforts were ongoing to contain and de-escalate the tension, while voting continued in the state as scheduled.

“Necessary containment and de-escalation measures put in place, calmness restored. Voting would go ahead this morning in the town as scheduled,” Mr Shogunle added.