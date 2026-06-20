Voting commenced early across various local government areas of Ekiti State in the ongoing Saturday’s governorship election in the South-western state.

Checks by PREMIUM TIMES showed that both voters and election materials arrived early across many polling units in the state.

Voting began in many polling units across different LGAs between 8:30 a.m. and 8:50 a.m.

For instance, at Ward 9 Hummy Paul International Ventures within Ado-Ekiti LGA, accreditation and voting commenced at 8:44 a.m. after the presiding officer addressed voters at the polling unit.

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Also, at the Polling Unit 003, which is the Polling Unit of the incumbent governor, Biodun Oyebanji, within Ekiti West LGA, voting began at exactly 8:34 a.m.

Mr Oyebanji is the candidate of the APC in the election.

At Polling Unit 015, Registration Area 2, in Ado Ekiti Local Government Area, accreditation and voting began at about 8:30 a.m.