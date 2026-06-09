The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, has called for increased investment in Nigeria’s green economy, saying stronger environmental governance and climate action are critical to the country’s long-term development.

He made the call on Monday ahead of the Nigeria Environmental Summit Day 2026, an annual conference coming up later this month, during which policymakers, development partners, investors and stakeholders are expected to discuss climate action, environmental governance and sustainable development.

“The future of Nigeria’s prosperity depends on how effectively we protect our environment, build resilient communities, create green jobs, and mobilise investments into sustainable development,” Mr Lawal said at a press briefing in Abuja.

Nigeria must leverage emerging opportunities within the green economy with policies that support environmental sustainability, he stated.

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The minister also remarked that climate action should not be viewed solely as an environmental issue but also as an economic opportunity capable of creating jobs and attracting investment.

The summit is expected to afford stakeholders opportunities to chart the path for aligning policy, finance and innovation towards achieving sustainable development objectives.

Mobilising financing for environmental and climate-related initiatives will be the crux of the event’s discussion.

Potential participants include environmental experts, development partners, researchers, private-sector representatives, civil society organisations, and youth groups.

Achieving the country’s environmental and climate goals will require sustained collaboration among stakeholders and long-term investment in sustainable development initiatives, the minister noted.

According to him, stronger synergies between government institutions, development partners and the private sector are critical to accelerating Nigeria’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

The briefing also featured the launch of the Annual National Tree Planting Campaign, an initiative to promote environmental restoration and address the impact of climate change.

The Federal Ministry of Environment is optimistic that the campaign will help encourage ecosystem restoration, biodiversity conservation and climate adaptation across the country.