At least 18 people have been killed by armed men in Kawel and Kopkon communities in Mushere District of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The killers struck late Sunday night, according to community leaders and security sources.

Christopher Luka, Bokkos youth leader, said he received reports of the attack shortly after midnight.

“A youth leader called around 12 a.m. that gunmen attacked the community and shot over 20 people, so 18 were confirmed dead,” Mr Luka told journalists.

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He said he immediately alerted security agencies in the area.

“I called the security and they confirmed to me that they had been alerted and were on their way to the attacked community,” he added.

Mr Luka described the attack as unprovoked and called on security agencies to intensify efforts to protect vulnerable communities in the local government area.

A security report cited by counter-insurgency analyst, Zagazola Makama, said troops of Sector 5 under Operation Enduring Peace responded to distress calls after the attack.

According to the report, troops arrived at the affected communities and recovered 12 bodies in Kawel village and six in Kopkon village.

“Upon arrival, troops discovered 12 bodies in Kawel village and six bodies in Kopkon village, bringing the total number of fatalities to 18,” the report stated.

The attackers were said to have fled before the arrival of security personnel.

Military sources said troops have since launched a search across surrounding communities for the killers.

The latest attack occurred less than five days after the killing of the District Head of Gwande, Samuel Alaket, in Bokkos Local Government Area.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the traditional ruler was ambushed while returning from a traditional council meeting in the Sha District axis near Daffo community.

On 15 June, PREMIUM TIMES reported that eight persons were killed and more than 10 others injured when gunmen attacked Gwon-Ajang village in Foron District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area during a birthday celebration.

On 11 June, three residents were killed in separate attacks in Ta-Hoss and Bangai communities in Riyom Local Government Area, according to the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM).

Earlier, on 8 June, seven persons, including a police inspector, were killed in coordinated attacks across several communities in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill district head in Plateau ambush

On 6 June, at least 12 residents, including pregnant women and children, were killed in a midnight attack on Ngbra-Zongo community in Bassa Local Government Area.

The attacks prompted Governor Caleb Mutfwang to visit affected communities in Barkin Ladi and Bassa, where he announced fresh security measures, including restrictions on night grazing and mining activities in vulnerable areas.

Last week, gunmen also attacked the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, in Jos South Local Government Area, killing two soldiers and a police officer. The incident led President Bola Tinubu to order immediate reinforcement of security around the institution and other strategic facilities.

As of the time of filing this report, the police had not issued an official statement on the latest attack in Bokkos.

Calls and text messages sent to the Police Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, and the spokesperson of Operation Enduring Peace, Polycarp Oteh, were not responded to.