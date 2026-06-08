Former senator representing Ogun Central, Iyabo Obasanjo, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing lack of respect from the party.

Ms Obasanjo, a former governorship aspirant on the APC platform, disclosed her exit from the party in a statement on Monday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Her resignation letter dated 31 May was addressed to the Ogun State APC chairperson, Yemi Sanusi.

The politician, who is the first daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, said the decision followed extensive consultations and careful reflection on developments within the party.

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The former lawmaker said that she joined the APC in good faith and worked to strengthen its grassroots support across her senatorial districts and other parts of the state.

Her exit from the party came barely six months after joining the party and two months after she lost her bid to

According to her, she remained committed to internal democracy, fairness and mutual respect throughout her governorship aspiration.

She said that she accepted the party’s consensus arrangement in the interest of unity and subsequently engaged constructively with the chosen candidate.

”However, my contributions, sacrifices and the aspirations of my supporters were not adequately recognised.

“After deep reflection and wide consultations, I have formally communicated my decision to resign my membership of the APC.

“As I stated in my letter to the leadership of the party, when disrespect is the only dish served, then one should leave the table,” she said.

Obasanjo appreciated President Bola Tinubu and other party leaders for the courtesies extended to her during her membership.

She reaffirmed her commitment to service, justice, fairness and the continued development of Ogun and Nigeria.

Ms Obasanjo was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a Nigerian senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District of Ogun State in April 2007. She ran for re-election April 2011 but lost.

She recently returned to partisan politics after about 15 years and joined the ruling APC.

In February, Ms Obasanjo declared her interest in running for Ogun State governor.

But in April, the party adopted Ogun East Senator Solomon Adeola as the consensus governorship candidate.

(NAN)