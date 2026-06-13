Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State says more personnel of the Nigerian Army will be deployed in the state soon to beef up the fight against insecurity.

Mr Soludo disclosed this in Awka on Friday during the third anniversary celebration of the Eighth Anambra House of Assembly.

He said that a delegation of Nigeria Army had visited the state to assess plans to establish barracks in the state to assist in the fight against criminality.

Mr Soludo said the state was already winning the war against crime, as peace had returned to all the communities, with President Bola Tinubu’s support.

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He noted that the Tinubu administration was doing a lot in the fight against insecurity across the country.

The governor commended the lawmakers for making laws that had helped the executive arm in providing dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

He also praised those who, he said, set the foundation for the present democratic governance in the country, noting that democracy remains the best form of government in the overall interest of the people.

Earlier in his address, the Speaker, Somtochukwu Udeze, said the lawmakers would continue to make laws and resolutions that would have positive impacts on the lives of the people.

Mr Udeze said irrespective of the divergent political affiliations of the members of the assembly, the progress and development of the state remained paramount.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a thanksgiving mass was also organised to mark the Eighth Assembly’s third anniversary.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information and Value Reformation, Law Mefor, commended the healthy relationship between the legislature and the executive arms of government, saying it had assisted in the delivery of good governance.

Mr Mefor praised what he called the “specialised style” of leadership of the speaker which helped his harmonious relationship with members of other political parties.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Ejiofor Egwuatu, described the quality of the laws made by the lawmakers as a proof of the maturity of Anambra politicians.

Mr Egwuatu urged the lawmakers to put the citizens first in all their proceedings and diplomatically handle opposing issues anytime they arose.