The Nigerian Navy has arrested three suspects linked to the vandalism of the Oando–Ondewari pipeline in Bayelsa State.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Naval Information, Abiodun Folorunsho, on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Folorunsho, a captain, said the suspects were arrested by personnel of Operation DELTA SENTINEL for allegedly vandalising the Oando-Ondewari pipeline at Ogboinbiri Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

He also said the arrest followed a joint intelligence-led operation conducted by naval personnel in collaboration with a private pipeline surveillance outfit after reports of a deliberate breach along the pipeline corridor.

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He added that subsequent inspection confirmed that the pipeline had been vandalised, resulting in the spillage of crude oil which posed a threat to critical national energy infrastructure.

According to him, acting on actionable intelligence, naval personnel conducted a targeted raid on a suspected hideout at Ondewari community in the early hours of 12 June, leading to the arrest of three suspects.

“Preliminary investigations established the suspects’ involvement in the act of vandalism, while further inquiries revealed that a fourth suspect remains at large.”

Mr Folorunsho said the operation underscored the navy’s commitment to protecting critical oil and gas infrastructure, as well as denying economic saboteurs the opportunity to undermine Nigeria’s economic interests through acts of vandalism and sabotage.

He also confirmed that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect and conclude investigations.

“On conclusion of investigation, the arrested suspects will be handed over to the appropriate agency for further investigation and prosecution in accordance with extant laws,” he said.

The naval spokesperson reaffirmed the navy’s commitment to sustaining intelligence-driven operations under Operation DELTA SENTINEL to safeguard critical national assets, curb crude oil theft, and ensure the security of Nigeria’s maritime and energy sectors.

(NAN)