A group of 12 June protesters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday called on Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to either focus on delivering governance for Rivers people or resign from office.

The protesters, who identified themselves as members of the Take-It-Back Movement associated with activist Omoyele Sowore, staged their demonstration near the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt, chanting anti-government slogans and expressing frustration over economic hardship, insecurity and the prolonged political crisis in the state.

A review of the group’s website revealed that Take-It-Back Movement had declared the country’s Democracy Day, 12 June, a Nationwide Protest Against Insecurity and Economic Hardship.

In a video from the protest, one of the demonstrators, whose profile name states “Certified Courtist,” directly addressed the governor.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“My personal address is to the Rivers State Government and Governor Fubara. You people should help us pass our message to Governor Fubara, telling him that those of us who stood against oppression in this state are disappointed in him and that we expected more from him as governor, even though he said he’s no longer interested in 2027.”

‘Nothing is happening in Rivers’

The protester accused the governor of failing to meet public expectations despite widespread support during the political crisis that engulfed the state.

“Oga, you have one year to work for the Rivers people. Nothing is happening in this state. We are worse than Abia State.

“Rivers people have shown you love and solidarity over the years. During the crisis, they stood by you, but you betrayed them and protected your personal interests. Rivers people are tired of that.

“They are saying you have one year to stay, and in that one year, work for them. Reciprocate the love you’ve received from Rivers people. If you’re no longer interested in working for Rivers people in this one year, please resign and go.”

The remarks were followed by chants of “President Bola Tinubu must go” from other protesters.

The demonstrator added: “We are interested in a better Rivers State. (Nyesom) Wike cannot capture all of us. Everybody can’t be conquered. As you can see, some of us cannot be conquered. If you like, arrest or kill us, we don’t mind because we know everybody will die one day.”

Anti-Tinubu, Anti-Wike Chants

In another video, protesters were heard chanting “revolution” while demanding the exit of President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and the ruling APC.

The protesters also chanted: “Insecurity, hunger, injustice must go.”

Identifying themselves as members of the Take It Back Movement, they insisted their protest was ideological, rather than partisan.

“We must make it clear that the issues are not personal but ideological, and neither are we supporting any factions. Neither Governor Fubara nor Mr Wike nor Mr Tinubu nor Governor Seyi Makinde.”

The protesters blamed worsening insecurity, economic hardship and poor public services for their action.

“We want to make it clear that the reason we are here is to say that the level of insecurity in this country is too much. The level of hardship is unbearable. Children can’t go to school. Our hospitals are not working. They promised us electricity but cannot fulfil. Instead of providing electricity, the president installs solar in his residence. This is the reason we say President Tinubu must go.”

They further alleged that political developments in Rivers had eroded gains previously made by the governor.

“We cannot continue to pretend that all is well. And particularly in Rivers State, the state has become Wike state. Only he decides what happens in Rivers, and it is so pathetic that Governor Fubara has allowed Mr Wike to do anything.

“President Tinubu now decides what happens in Rivers State. Even the little progress Governor Fubara made is gone because of unnecessary politicking.”

The protesters were also heard singing, “Freedom comes by struggle.”

Background

The demonstration comes amid continuing public concerns over economic hardship and insecurity across Nigeria. Reports by PREMIUM TIMES highlighted growing anxiety over rising poverty, inflation and insecurity, with civil society groups warning that the country faces deepening economic and governance challenges.

In Rivers, the protest also reflects lingering frustrations over the prolonged feud between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Mr Wike. The dispute, rooted in a struggle for control of political structures in the state, has triggered repeated interventions by President Tinubu, led to a constitutional crisis, and at one point resulted in emergency rule in the oil-rich state.

The Take It Back Movement, led by Mr Sowore, has consistently positioned itself as an opposition platform against both the ruling establishment and mainstream opposition politicians, arguing that Nigeria’s challenges stem from systemic governance failures rather than individual political factions.

Mr Fubara’s spokesperson, Onwuka Nzeshi, did not respond to calls and a text message seeking comment.