Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has berated Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, for what he termed her lack of response to the abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State.

Last Tuesday, the First Lady donated cars to women leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in five opposition-controlled states.

According to The Cable, Mrs announced the donation during the inauguration of the Tinubu Torchbearers (TTB), a pro-Tinubu support group, at the State House banquet hall in Abuja.

The beneficiaries are APC women leaders in Abia, Anambra, Bauchi, Osun and Oyo states.

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The first lady said the vehicles would be delivered before the end of the week and would belong to the beneficiaries personally, rather than the party, the newspaper reported.

On the brink

Delivering a string of prophecies on Friday, the cleric said that Mrs Tinubu’s response may cost the president the election.

In a clip posted on his Facebook page, Primate Ayodele said that if no one would tell her she did a bad thing, he would.

“I don’t know why Mummy Tinubu is doing this. You gathered women. You didn’t do what Jonathan’s wife did. Why can’t you pretend to? You didn’t campaign for these children to be brought back. Instead, you are only talking about vehicles for states.

“Mama Tinubu, you will make Tinubu lose. You will lose this election if you are not careful, because you don’t care for these children. Be careful. Nigerians are not happy, and you are campaigning,” he said.

More prophecies

Before his warnings, the preacher warned President Tinubu about the international community’s intention to plant a bug in his phone.

He also said that some high-profile figures in the security community are not happy with the newly formed Homeland Security office.

Recall that in May, the President appointed a retired Major-General, Adeyinka Famadewa as his Special Adviser on Homeland Security.

The office, he said, was established to strengthen internal security coordination, integrate intelligence gathering, and proactively manage risks amid ongoing national security challenges

“There are people in the security field who don’t want it to work,” Ayodele said.

In other prophecies, he revealed that President Tinubu is angry with his service chiefs, but he is not showing it.

“He may change them anytime. He will soon give them the shock of their lives. The service chiefs will soon go.

“Tinubu will pack them away because the international community is not happy with Nigeria’s security system. That is why Nigerians are angry with Tinubu’s government, especially with the kidnapping of children. But we can work it out,” he added.

Primate Ayodele, the spiritual leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, is known for his bold and sometimes controversial prophecies regarding global and national politics, governance, and public figures.