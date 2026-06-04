As political tensions continued to rise ahead of the 2026 Osun State governorship election, singer David “Davido” Adeleke, has challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The “Unavailable” hitmaker’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke, is seeking re-election in the forthcoming August governorship poll in the state under the Accord Party (AP).

The “Timeless” crooner urged the APC to allow voters, rather than political scheming, to decide the outcome of the governorship election.

Davido made the remarks on his X page on Thursday while reacting to the shooting and hospitalisation of the Chairman of Osogbo Local Government, Asimiyu “Baba Isila” Isila.

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According to a screenshot shared by the singer, gunmen reportedly shot Baba Isila, a member of AP, and his associates on Wednesday night.

The attack left them injured, and doctors rushed them to the hospital for treatment.

“Ballot papers, not weapons”

Reacting to the incident, the singer urged the APC to ensure it does not contribute to the growing insecurity in Nigeria.

He wrote, “Regardless of our political differences, everyone must make sure they are not contributing to insecurity in our nation. The attack on the Chairman of the Accord Party in Osogbo Local Government Area by political hoodlums must be condemned and rejected by all.

“If APC is sure they are popular, let’s settle this with ballot papers, not guns or weapons.”

Appointment

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Adeleke appointed Davido as the Head of Youth Mobilisation for his re-election campaign.

Confirming the appointment, the singer said he looked forward to working with his team to ensure a smooth and successful campaign ahead of the governor’s re-election bid.

This newspaper also reported that the 33-year-old declared his involvement in his uncle’s re-election campaign and obtained the party’s membership card in the state.

The forthcoming election is expected to test the popularity of Mr Adeleke, who was elected in 2022 under the Peoples Democratic Party.

Roles

Davido played a prominent role in the 2022 governorship campaign that brought his uncle to power.

His renewed involvement appears aimed at consolidating youth support and leveraging celebrity influence ahead of the closely watched election.

Davido has consistently supported Mr Adeleke’s political ambitions since his days in the PDP.

In 2022, the singer actively participated in the build-up to the governorship election, campaigning both physically and online.

During the election period, he criticised alleged electoral malpractice.

He used his X page to call on the Independent National Electoral Commission and the late President Muhammadu Buhari not to interfere with the poll’s outcome.

Reactions

Meanwhile, Davido’s accusation against the APC over its alleged involvement in the crime sparked widespread reactions among Nigerians.

Below are some of the comments.

Hello DAVID. This is an Accord versus accord party affair. Tell your uncle to tell the chairman to appeal to members of your party that have fingered him in the primary scandals. An accord member was killed, members were beaten but you want to point fingers at the opposition?… pic.twitter.com/DszuWp1dw5 — Premium IDAN!🌟 (@OlamideAlawode_) June 4, 2026

APC and ‘free and fair elections’ cannot survive in the same sentence. — O’maro (@Willykoro) June 4, 2026

Perhaps it was in 2023 that I stopped commenting on, or rather actively following, Nigerian politics.

​Do you know why?

​Because Nigeria’s problems are like an amoeba they have no definite shape. They seem to have neither a clear beginning nor an end. In fact, they are multifacet — Noble_henry001 (@Noble_henry001) June 4, 2026

Shey Sheyi Tinubu’s father is a democratically elected president in your words 😉 abi no be so again? — DaniMichael (@Nnejimichaell) June 4, 2026

Government are the sponsor of this bandit kidnapping and so other gun things happening in this country why are we afraid to say it , why no one is talking about this, because maybe we are afraid of death, when you start to speak up they’ll kill you, is that what you are afraid of… pic.twitter.com/cQqpCVC930 — yhãmëñFc 🗨️🗽 (@yhamenfc) June 4, 2026

En say make we pray for Nigeria but see as the weywrey dey shout since yesterday cos of en uncle — cye (@just1cye) June 4, 2026

If your uncle controls the security of the state as Chief Security Officer, why are ‘hoodlums’ still operating freely in Osogbo? Let’s talk about state leadership first. — Alpha Den (@theAlphaDen1) June 4, 2026

It’s internal crisis, stop projecting on to the APC. Tell your uncle to fix up, tell Alhaji Pastor Oluwo Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke to se normal. pic.twitter.com/kQ3JseISkX — Alli Olabisi (@AlliOlabisi5) June 4, 2026

Violence has no place in a democracy. Political parties should win the people’s trust through ideas and performance, not intimidation or attacks. If elections are truly about the will of the people, why resort to violence instead of letting voters decide at the ballot box? Na… pic.twitter.com/TvwMNKv0HM — IgboChronicles (@IgboChronicletv) June 4, 2026