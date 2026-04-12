The police command in Lagos State has detained a driver over the alleged killing of a student of Lagos State University(LASU) in a fatal motor accident at the Igando area of the state.

The command disclosed this in a post shared on its official X handle, @LagosPoliceNG, on Saturday night, noting that it had commenced an investigation into the incident.

It stated that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Igando promptly visited the scene following a report of the accident.

The command stated that the victim died as a result of the crash, and her body had been deposited at a mortuary.

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According to the police, the driver involved has been taken into police custody, while the vehicle linked to the incident has been impounded for further investigation.

The police further revealed that the case had been transferred to the Area Command for further handling.

The command assured residents that all necessary legal actions would be taken in accordance with the law.

It urged members of the public to remain calm as investigations continue.

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The response comes after a female student, identified simply as Azeezat, was crushed to death by a vehicle at about 7:00 p.m. on Saturday in Igando.

In a video shared on social media by a LASU student, @Khennybass, some students were seen storming the Area M Police Division.

They alleged that police officers were shielding the driver involved and attempting to cover up the incident.

The students demanded justice for the deceased.

(NAN)