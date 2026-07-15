The Police Command in Osun State has confirmed the arrest of Adeniyi Adeyemi, the purported Director-General of the fake Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC).

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Biodun Ojelabi, a deputy superintendent of police, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that Mr Adeyemi was arrested on Tuesday at his hideout in Osun State by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team from Abuja.

Mr Ojelabi said the state command was not involved in the operation but confirmed that the suspect had been taken into custody.

“We are aware that the individual parading himself as the Director-General of the controversial PFIPC, Adeyemi, was picked up today in the state.

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“The team that effected the arrest came from the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“He was picked up in the early hours by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department–Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT),” he said.

Mr Adeyemi’s arrest followed an order by Judge Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court, Abuja, directing his arrest after he failed to appear for arraignment over alleged conspiracy, forgery and impersonation.

The police spokesperson did not provide further details on the circumstances leading to the arrest.

(NAN)