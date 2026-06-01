Five suspects, including a dismissed police officer, have been remanded by a Delta State High Court over the killing of singer Oghenemine Mene Ogidi, popularly known as OG Millan, following a fatal shooting in Effurun, Delta State, on 26 April.

The deceased, a budding singer, aged 28, had gone to Effurun Motor Park to receive a waybill from Yenagoa in Bayelsa State, according to the narrative in the media.

Suspicious of the parcel, park operators demanded that it be opened to ascertain its contents.

Mr Ogidi’s adamant posture, however, reinforced their apprehension. But as he eventually yielded to the pressure of his interlocutors, a Beretta pistol and four rounds of ammunition were found in the parcel.

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Live killing

His killing was captured live on video.

In the video, the late singer was heard assuring the operatives that he would tell them “everything.”

“I will tell you everything. My friends deceived me,” the man was heard saying repeatedly while seated on the ground.

Despite pleas by the late singer, who was handcuffed, one of the armed police operatives attached to the Effurun Area Command in Delta State, was seen in the clip loading his rifle before immediately shooting him dead.

The incident triggered widespread condemnation, with many Nigerians demanding justice and accountability for the killing and immediate prosecution of the officers involved.

Update

The suspects, led by former Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nuhu Usman, were arraigned before High Court 5 in Asaba and ordered to be held at the Ogwashi-Uku Correctional Centre pending further proceedings.

The other defendants are Onoloko Dauroupamo, Okoh Kelechi, Goodluck Kingsley and Omonigho Ahweyevu.

Human rights advocate Harrison Gwamnishu disclosed the development in a Facebook post, stating that the suspects were arraigned under charge number DTHC/ASB/CR/M/66c/2026 and would remain in custody until the continuation of their trial.

According to him, all five suspects are to be held at the Ogwashi-Uku Correctional Centre pending the continuation of their trial.

He further stated that the case file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Arrest and dismissal

Before their arraignment, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, released a statement saying that the unfortunate incident occurred when operatives attached to Area Command Effurun received credible intelligence stating that the deceased was attempting to waybill a parcel containing a Beretta pistol with four rounds of ammunition.

“The police officer leading the team, ASP Nuhu Usman, in clear violation of Force Order 237 and the Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force, discharged his firearm, leading to the death of the suspect,” he said.

He further stated that Mr Usman has been taken into custody and transferred to Force Headquarters, Abuja, where he will appear before the Force Disciplinary Committee.

On 29 April, the Nigerian Police Force ordered the dismissal of the errant officers involved in the shooting from the force.

In a statement, Anthony Placid, a deputy commissioner of police, said the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) has concluded its findings on the extra-judicial killing.

The committee, he said, established “unequivocally” that the principal officer, Mr Usman, acted in gross violation of Force Order 237 and other extant regulations governing the use of firearms.