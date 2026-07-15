The Middle East is growing increasingly volatile as the days of missile and drone strikes extend, with the Strait of Hormuz as the focal point of tension.

Early Wednesday, the US military reimposed a blockade on Iranian ports, while Iran launched the latest wave of retaliatory strikes targeting eight US bases across the region, including Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain. Missile alert warnings went out in Bahrain and Kuwait due to incoming Iranian fire.

Al Jazeera reports that the Iranian army identified the attack as the eighth phase of its “Saeqeh” operation.

The army also said explosive drones targeted areas housing F-18 fighter jets and large equipment hangars at Jordan’s Azraq airbase for the second time.

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PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that US President Donald Trump on Monday announced the return of the blockade on Iranian ports. He also stated that the US would impose a 20 per cent cargo charge on all other vessels, a statement he later rescinded.

In response to this, Iran’s IRGC threatened to halt all energy exports from the Middle East.

“The export of oil and gas from the region will be either for everyone or for no one,” Al Jazeera quotes the IRGC as saying.

Meanwhile, the US carried out another wave of strikes on Tuesday night, targeting dozens of sites in Iran over seven hours. At least seven Iranian soldiers were killed in the attack, which the state government has described as “cowardly aggression.”

It also swore to respond to this attack, saying, “a decisive response will be given to this crime at the appropriate time.”

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it targeted Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, as well as its coastal defence systems during the seven-hour wave.

It disclosed that it aimed to “further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping and civilian crews.”

The Iranian Ministry of Health reported that more than 260 people had also been injured in the recent US strikes.

READ ALSO: Iran vows to prevent US from reopening Strait of Hormuz

Yet, US President Donald Trump has threatened to attack Iran’s civilian infrastructure if there is no deal by next week.

“Next week, it gets really bad for them because next week comes the power plants. Next week comes the bridges.

“We’re going to knock out all their power plants. We’re going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate,” he told Fox News.