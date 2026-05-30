The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has denied reports that the NDC has released results for the party’s primaries in Enugu State on Friday.

Some social media users have been sharing purported results of the Friday’s NDC primary elections in Enugu State.

But the National Secretary of the NDC, Ikenna Morgan, told reporters in Enugu on Saturday that although the Friday’s primaries of the party were successfully conducted, the results have yet to be announced.

Mr Morgan, a legal practitioner, maintained the purported results of NDC’s primaries in Enugu circulating on social media did not emanate from the party.

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He described the purported results on social media as “false, unauthorised, and misleading.”

The national secretary contended that the primaries were conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 as amended, the NDC’s Constitution and established democratic procedures governing the party’s internal electoral process.

He noted that the primaries covered key elective positions, including those of president, governor, Senate, House of Representatives, and state houses of assembly candidates for Enugu State.

According to him, the exercise was supervised by members of the NDC’s National Electoral Committee, who traveled from Abuja to oversee the process and ensure strict compliance with electoral guidelines.

“The exercise was orderly, transparent, and conducted in line with the Electoral Act and the constitution of our great party,” the national secretary stated.

He added that officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored the exercise which he argued provided additional transparency and credibility to the process.

“It was a direct primary election where every eligible member of the party voted for their choice candidates” Mr Morgan said.

He stressed that while the collation and verification stages have been completed, the official results remain within the custody of the appropriate party authorities and will be publicly announced through recognised constitutional channels “at the appropriate time.”

“The results of the primary elections have been duly collected by the party.

“However, contrary to several reports being circulated online, no official announcement has yet been made by the National Electoral Committee or the national leadership of the party,” he said.

“Any individual or platform claiming to possess or announce official results is acting without authorisation.”

Mr Morgan cautioned party members, supporters, stakeholders, and Nigerians against relying on unofficial information being disseminated through social media platforms, blogs, and other unverified channels.

He stressed that all “authentic information” concerning the outcome of the NDC’s primaries would be released by the party’s authorised organs after the completion of all internal administrative procedures and ratification processes.

The national secretary assured aspirants and party faithful that the integrity of the electoral process remains intact and that the party was committed to transparency, fairness, and due process.

“In line with the Electoral Act 2026 and the provisions of the NDC Constitution, the names and details of all duly elected candidates will be officially submitted to INEC after the completion of the necessary internal procedures.

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“The party remains fully committed to respecting the law and upholding democratic principles at every stage of the process,” he said.

INEC deadline

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the NDC slightly adjusted its timetable for the party’s 2027 primaries for various elective positions, moving from 27 to 29 May.

The party explained that slight adjustment followed the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations and the resulting public holidays which caused major transportation and logistical challenges, including the non-availability of flights.

This newspaper reports that INEC had set a 30 May deadline for political parties to submit their membership registers ahead of the 2027 general election.