The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has adjusted its timetable for the 2027 general elections, extending the deadline for political parties to submit their membership registers.

The electoral umpire announced the change in a statement issued on Friday by its National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna.

INEC said the decision followed concerns raised by political parties during a consultative meeting held on Tuesday, 24 March, over the earlier deadline for submission of party membership registers.

Under the previously released revised timetable and schedule of activities, parties were required to submit their registers between 1 April and 21 April 2026. However, the Commission said the timeline did not fully align with the statutory requirement in Section 77(4) of the Electoral Act, 2026, which mandates parties to submit their membership lists at least 21 days before their primaries.

“To address this concern, the Commission has adjusted the period for the submission of the Political Parties’ Registers of Members to align the 21 days prescribed by law with the actual dates fixed by political parties,” the statement said.

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INEC explained that political parties are now free to schedule their primaries within the approved window of 23 April to 30 May 2026.

Consequently, the deadline for submission of membership registers has been extended to 10 May 2026, replacing the earlier cut-off date of 21 April.

The Commission stressed that parties must ensure strict compliance with the revised timeline, warning that failure to do so is critical to the smooth conduct of the electoral process.

The adjustment marks a key step in preparations for the 2027 general elections, as parties begin internal processes that will culminate in the nomination of candidates for various elective positions.