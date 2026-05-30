Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has emerged as the governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Abia State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A viral video obtained on Saturday showed the AAC governorship primary returning officer declaring Ms Ogala the winner of the election.

“By the authority confirmed in me as the returning officer, I hereby declare Doris Ogala as the AAC governorship candidate for Abia State,” the official said.

Vision

Ms Ogala said her vision focused on prioritising the people, growing the economy and creating employment opportunities.

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She also pledged to deliver improved education, healthcare, infrastructure development, transparency, accountability and good governance.

She will contest against candidates including Eric Opah of the All Progressives Congress (APC), incumbent Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP), Kelechi Anosike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), among others.

Doris Ogala

This newspaper last reported that the actress made headlines after she became embroiled in a public dispute with the founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, Pastor Chris Okafor, over an alleged failed marriage promise, among other issues.

The issue began in December 2025 when Ms Ogala took to Instagram to accuse Pastor Okafor of ruining her life, following the circulation of a video showing his engagement to another woman.

The actress alleged that she had been in a relationship with Mr Okafor since 2017.

She was subsequently arrested and detained for two days over allegations of posting private photos of Mr Okafor.

The matter later proceeded to court after Mr Okafor accused Ms Ogala of cyberstalking and other related offences.

Reactions

Ms Ogala’s emergence as the AAC governorship candidate sparked widespread reactions on social media.

Below are some of the comments.