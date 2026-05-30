The Anambra State Government says presidential candidates of all political parties seeking to deploy outdoor campaign materials in the state ahead of the 2027 election will pay N50 million as permit fees to the state government.

Chika Ngobili, the assistant general manager of Anambra State Signage and Advertisement (ANSAA), announced this on Friday during a press briefing at the agency’s headquarters, Punch newspaper reported.

The sole presidential aspirant of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, is among those affected by the development.

Mr Obi’s party, NDC, has indicated plans to ratify his presidential candidacy on Friday night.

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Others expected to be affected by the decision include presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu who recently picked the All Progressives Congress’ ticket to seek re-election in 2027.

Like presidential candidates, like others

Mr Ngobili said senatorial candidates seeking to deploy similar campaign materials will pay N20 million.

He explained that the briefing was intended to inform political parties and candidates about the out-of-home promotions and visual campaign guidelines for the forthcoming elections.

The official said House of Representatives candidates will pay N5 million, while candidates for the Anambra State House of Assembly will pay N1.5 million.

Mr Ngobili added that local government chairmanship candidates will pay N2.5 million while councillorship candidates will pay N100,000 before deploying outdoor campaigns in the state.

“The permits cover the deployment of campaign materials and activities including posters, public address systems, branded vehicles, banners, fliers, buntings, T-shirts, caps, street storms, campaign booths, rallies, and other related promotional materials within approved locations across the relevant electoral areas in the state.

“The guidelines were issued in line with the regulatory framework governing political campaign activities in Anambra State and ahead of the official lifting of the ban on campaigns by the Independent National Electoral Commission,” he said.

The manager contended that ANSAA is legally empowered to issue permits and licences for deployment of signage and advertisements, ensure environmental aesthetics, protect public infrastructure, and collect revenues on behalf of the state government.

He said the permit system was introduced to ensure orderliness, prevent visual pollution, protect public infrastructure, maintain professional standards, guarantee fairness and equal access to advertising spaces, and ensure proper coordination of campaign-related outdoor activities across the state.

‘Campaign materials must be vetted’

Mr Ngobili stressed that all campaign materials intended for outdoor display by political parties, candidates, support groups, advertising agencies, and practitioners must first be vetted and approved by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) before deployment.

The official appealed to political actors to refrain from destroying or defacing opponents’ campaign materials.

“Such actions are unlawful and contrary to the principles of peaceful democratic engagement.

“We hereby formally notify all political parties and candidates participating in the 2027 general elections in Anambra State of the mandatory requirement to obtain campaign permits from ANSAA before commencing campaign activities involving out-of-home visual promotions, rallies, branded materials, public address systems, and other outdoor promotional activities,” he stated.

He further cautioned against indiscriminate pasting of posters on public buildings, road signs, bridges, flyovers, drainage channels and other public facilities.

“No political party, candidate, individual, or support group is permitted to erect billboards or advertisement structures in any part of Anambra State except through duly registered and licensed advertising practitioners recognised by ARCON and authorised by ANSAA.

“ANSAA enforcement teams will monitor compliance throughout the campaign period, while violators of the guidelines will face sanctions in accordance with the laws of Anambra State,” he added.

Mr Ngobili urged political actors to approach the electioneering process peacefully and responsibly, stressing that elections should not be treated as a “do-or-die affair.”

He also called on journalists and media practitioners to support the agency in ensuring a peaceful, professional, and orderly campaign environment across the state.

Not the first time

This is not the first time the Anambra State Government has announced permit fees for the deployment of campaign materials in the state.

Before the 2023 general elections, the state government announced various fees for deployment of campaign materials.

At the time, presidential candidates were asked to pay N10 million each to the state government.

Senatorial candidates were asked to pay N7 million, while House of Representatives candidates were told to pay N5 million to paste their campaign posters in the state.

Similarly, candidates for the state assembly were expected to pay N1 million for the same purpose.

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At the time, the state government did not indicate any permit fees for councillorship candidates in the state.

However, it was unclear if the affected candidates of various political parties paid permit fees for their campaigns in the state at the time.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, is a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

There will be no governorship election in Anambra in 2027 because Mr Soludo was only sworn-in March this year for his second and final term of four years.

However, all other elections would take place in the state.