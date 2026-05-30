Nigeria has launched its campaign at the 2026 African Taekwondo Championships in Bamako, Mali, with a groundbreaking 13-member squad that includes Para Taekwondo athletes and Poomsae competitors for the first time in the country’s history.

The competition officially gets underway on Saturday (today) following Friday’s weigh-in, with Team Nigeria arriving in Mali carrying renewed ambitions as the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation continues its push to expand the sport beyond traditional combat categories and establish the country as a major force on the continent.

The inclusion of Para athletes and Poomsae specialists marks a significant milestone for Nigerian taekwondo. It reflects ongoing efforts by the federation to create wider pathways for athletes across different disciplines of the sport.

Popoola confident of strong Nigerian showing

Nigeria Taekwondo Federation President Tayo Popoola has expressed confidence in the team’s ability to compete successfully and represent the country with distinction at the continental championships.

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Speaking on the sidelines of the National Taekwondo Federation Open Trials held at the Alake Sports Centre in Ijeja, Abeokuta, Ms Popoola praised the level of preparation undertaken ahead of the competition and highlighted the support received from the Federal Government.

“The Federal Government has done its part; they have given us everything that we need to be in Mali, and for the first time, we are presenting the para and the poomsae, which is one of our new discoveries in taekwondo,” Ms Popoola said.

“This is the first time we are travelling with such a large contingent, and it shows that Nigerian Taekwondo is moving in the right direction.”

Ms Popoola, who holds the distinction of being the first female black belter in Kukkiwon Dan Grading in Nigeria, described the championships as another important step in the federation’s long-term development strategy.

Open trials produced Nigeria’s largest Championship squad

The team emerged from a highly competitive National Taekwondo Federation Open Trials event, which attracted more than 300 athletes from across the country.

The three-day competition featured contests in both Poomsae and Kyorugi categories, serving as the primary selection platform for the athletes chosen to represent Nigeria in Bamako.

The trials also formed part of broader efforts by the federation to identify emerging talents and deepen the country’s talent pool ahead of future continental and global competitions.

According to Ms Popoola, one of the key achievements ahead of the championships was the successful completion of a Kukkiwon Dan certification exercise.

She explained that the internationally recognised certification remains a mandatory requirement for athletes seeking to compete at global events and is critical to ensuring Nigerian athletes remain eligible for major international competitions.

Focus shifts towards African Games and Los Angeles 2028

Beyond the immediate objective of securing medals in Mali, the federation is already building toward bigger targets on the international stage.

Nigeria’s taekwondo development programme is strategically focused on assembling a competitive team capable of challenging for honours at the African Games and eventually qualifying for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The decision to invest in both Poomsae and Para Taekwondo reflects a broader vision aimed at increasing Nigeria’s medal opportunities across multiple disciplines.

The championships in Bamako will therefore serve not only as a test of current ability but also as an important benchmark in the federation’s preparations for future international competitions.

Full Team Nigeria squad for Bamako

Nigeria’s contingent for the African Taekwondo Championships consists of athletes competing across Kyorugi, Poomsae and Para Taekwondo categories.

The squad includes:

Salawudeen Abdulafeez (Kyorugi -63kg, Under-30 Male Poomsae, Pair Poomsae)

Harun Usman (Under-40 Male Poomsae)

Aderibigbe Faridah (Kyorugi -53kg, Pair Poomsae, Freestyle Poomsae)

Faisal Hamidu (Kyorugi -68kg)

Abeeblahi Oladimeji (Kyorugi -54kg)

Chidinma Okoko (Kyorugi -62kg)

Abogun Modinat (Kyorugi -46kg)

Jordan Joel (Kyorugi +87kg)

Ability Matthew Udo (Para -57kg)

Faster Bakare (Para -70kg)

Samson Ukpera (Para 80kg)

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John Victor and Santos Akhilele will lead the technical crew as coaches for the championship.

With history already made by the inclusion of Para and Poomsae athletes, attention now turns to the competition arena, where Team Nigeria will be aiming to convert its bold new direction into medals and further evidence that the country’s taekwondo programme is steadily evolving into a continental powerhouse.