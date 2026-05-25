The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed Saturday, 13 June, for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mop-up exercise following technical glitches and examination infractions that disrupted the main examination.

The board said the mop-up examination would cater to candidates who were biometrically verified during the main UTME but could not sit the examination “for one reason or another.”

The 2026 UTME was conducted between 16 and 23 April.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, the board acknowledged that some examination centres and candidates faced challenges that prevented them from sitting the examination.

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JAMB added that all affected candidates had been listed for the mop-up examination.

‘Final phase’ of exercise

The examination body described the mop-up test as the concluding stage of the annual UTME process.

“The mop-up examination represents the final phase of the annual UTME exercise and serves as an opportunity to address all outstanding examination challenges involving candidates who duly presented themselves but encountered difficulties in taking the examination,” the board noted.

It advised affected candidates to begin printing their Examination Notification Slips from 6 June.

The board also urged candidates to familiarise themselves with their assigned centres and make necessary preparations ahead of the examination date.

“There will be no further opportunity for any candidate to sit the 2026 UTME after this mop-up exercise,” the board added.

Over two million candidates seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions sat the examination.