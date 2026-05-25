Fresh from guiding Rangers International to the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League title, coach Fidelis Ilechukwu spoke exclusively to PREMIUM TIMES about the mentality, discipline and unity that powered one of the most dramatic title-winning campaigns in recent NPFL history.

The Flying Antelopes edged out fierce rivals Rivers United, by defeating Ikorodu City in Lagos 2-1, in a tense race that went down to the final day, securing another major trophy for one of Nigeria’s most historic clubs.

In this interview, Ilechukwu reflects on Rangers’ consistency, tactical identity, pressure from Rivers United, his strong connection with Lagos, and the uncertainty surrounding his future at the club.

Excerpts…

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PT: Rangers have shown consistency throughout the campaign. What has been the secret behind the team’s stability?

Ilechukwu: The secret behind this consistency is togetherness. United we stand and divided we fall.

Everybody has contributed; the assistant coaches, psychologist, nutritionist, medical staff, management, everybody.

When players see a united environment, they queue into the discipline of that place. Without discipline, you cannot succeed in football.

PT: What aspect of your team’s football philosophy are you most proud of this season?

Ilechukwu: I’m proud of the team’s understanding and consistency. Football is simple when players understand exactly what you want them to do and how you want them to do it.

The players played in a simple way and remained consistent about it throughout the season.

PT: How important has squad depth been during this title run?

Ilechukwu: I cannot point out any player because everybody contributed. We don’t depend on individuals. Even players who didn’t play because of injury are just as important as those playing.

That’s why we are united.

PT: Rangers balanced defensive discipline with attacking efficiency this season. Was that deliberate?

Ilechukwu: Yes. If you want to win titles, you must be very good defensively. Any team that cannot defend properly cannot win titles.

We worked seriously on our defensive structure, midfield and attack through departmental training sessions. We became one of the best defensive teams and also one of the best attacking teams in the league.

PT: How difficult was it managing pressure from Rivers United during the run-in?

Ilechukwu: If I tell you I didn’t monitor Rivers United, I’d be lying. They are one of the strongest teams in the country with continental experience, quality players and quality coaches.

It’s like Manchester City and Arsenal in England, everybody is waiting for the other team to make mistakes.

New lessons, new trophy for Ilechukwu

PT: What lessons have you personally learned from this title race?

Ilechukwu: I learned a lot. You must remain consistent when you are in front because everybody wants to bring you down.

You must prepare mentally, technically and psychologically. Being ahead of Rivers United, a team with quality and continental pedigree, was not easy.

PT: Four wins in four games in Lagos, it seems Lagos is home for you.

Ilechukwu: Lagos is home always for me because I’ve worked here, I’ve lived here, I’ve been here for more than 30 years.

They love me here. It’s a place that has no sentiment.

It’s a place that I always work with love. I believe that if we come here and play well, we are going to win because Nigerian football is open.

PT: Coach, what’s next for you? Your contract ends today. What happens now?

Ilechukwu: It’s something we would sit and talk about.

Seriously, I’m not saying that I’m going to stay. I’m not saying I’m not going to stay. But when you have Amobi Ezeaku, I think you have everything.

But the truth is, I don’t want to work anywhere more than two years. What I’ve done at Rangers is because of Amobi Ezeaku. It might be goodbye. It might also not be goodbye.

After coming back from London, I will sit down and think about myself, every situation, everything that is happening, things that I’m not okay with, things that I’m okay with.

Maybe or maybe not. That is the truth.