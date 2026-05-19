‎The Ondo State Government has asked teachers and pupils of schools hosting delegates for the House of Assembly primary elections of the All Progressives Congress APC) holding on Wednesday, to stay at home.

The government issued the directive in a statement on Tuesday in Akure, the state capital.

‎The directive may be as a result of the episode at the Ebenezer African Church Primary School, Akure on Monday when gun wielding thugs disrupted the Senate primaries of the APC, causing party members, school teachers and pupils to scamper for safety.

‎Although no injuries or fatalities were recorded, aspirants reported that the attack disrupted the process, forcing delegates to abandon the exercise.

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‎In the statement, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, informed the general public, particularly parents, guardians, learners, teachers, and school administrators, that the State House of Assembly primaries of the ruling party scheduled for Wednesday will be held in some selected public primary and secondary schools in the state.

‎”In light of this development and as part of safety and security measures, all learners, teachers, and other staff in the affected schools are hereby directed to stay at home on the election day,.

‎”This directive is issued to ensure the safety of lives and property and to facilitate the peaceful, secure, and orderly conduct of the electoral process within school environments,” the statement said.

‎The statement, signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Akindele Ige, said the heads of all affected schools will be contacted directly via telephone to ensure strict compliance with the closure directive and to reinforce effective enforcement at the school level.

‎It also directed members of staff of the Zonal and Area Education Offices in the concerned schools and local government areas to be available to support and enforce the directive.

‎”Adequate arrangements will be made by school administrators to ensure the continuity of WAEC-SSCE examinations in the affected schools, while also ensuring the safety and security of students in boarding schools.

‎”School administrators are also enjoined to grant access to the affected schools and make available to election officials the necessary infrastructure and facilities to ensure the smooth conduct of the election in the respective schools.

‎”It is important to emphasise that this directive applies only to schools designated as polling centres. Schools not affected by the electoral arrangement are expected to continue their normal academic activities without disruption,” the statement said.

It stated further, “School heads are advised to ensure that this information is promptly and widely communicated to all staff, learners, and relevant stakeholders within their school communities.

‎”The ministry appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all stakeholders and remains committed to ensuring a safe, secure, and uninterrupted learning environment across the State.”

‎it said that normal academic activities will resume in the affected schools on Thursday, 21 May.

‎Violent disruption of the APC primaries has been a major feature since they started last week, despite promises by the police that peace and order would be maintained during the process.

‎Wednesday’s exercise is most likely to be volatile given its proximity to the grassroots.