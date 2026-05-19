The senator representing Cross River Central District, Eteng Williams has rejected the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in the district.

Mr Williams said at a press conference in Calabar on Tuesday that no primary election was held in the area, and that any result being released was baseless.

He urged the national leadership of the party to critically look at the conduct of the exercise in the interest of internal democracy and good conscience.

“No voting took place in the 66 wards of the senatorial district, we went round the entire district.

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“There were also no party officials to conduct the election, we kept waiting to exercise our franchise until about 8:00 p.m.

“So I ask, if officials were not there, and elections did not hold, how did they get results?” he asked.

The senator urged party faithful to discountenance the information that somebody had been declared the winner from the process.

Mr Williams described election as a contest and an opportunity for politicians to test their popularity and acceptability by the people.

“What we see today is desperation. People want to become leaders through the backdoor,” he said.

He said that as an aspirant, no party official on primary election duty contacted him to provide his agents.

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“Our party should ensure that the right thing is done. This is how we can keep the integrity of the party afloat,” he said.

A News Agency of Nigeria report published earlier by PREMIUM TIMES stated that Mr Williams won the primary election.

It is currently unclear why the senator rejected the election outcome.

(NAN)