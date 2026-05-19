Nigeria’s Super Eagles will face Madagascar, Tanzania and Guinea-Bissau in Group L of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers following Tuesday’s draw ceremony in Cairo, Egypt.

The draw officially set the stage for the qualification campaign to the historic TotalEnergies CAF AFCON PAMOJA 2027 tournament, which will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Although Tanzania are one of the three co-hosts and already guaranteed a place at the finals, they will still participate in the qualifiers, meaning only one additional team from Group L will qualify alongside them.

For Nigeria, the draw presents both opportunity and caution as the Super Eagles continue their push to return to continental dominance after finishing third at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

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The three-time African champions entered the draw among the top seeds in Pot 1 alongside Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Egypt and defending champions Côte d’Ivoire.

On paper, Eric Chelle’s side will be favourites to secure qualification, but recent AFCON campaigns have repeatedly shown that there are no easy opponents in African football.

Madagascar remain one of the continent’s dangerous emerging sides after reaching the quarter-finals on their AFCON debut in 2019, while Guinea-Bissau have grown into regular participants in recent editions of the tournament.

Tanzania, backed by home support and growing investment in football ahead of co-hosting the finals, are also expected to provide a difficult challenge despite already securing qualification automatically.

The qualification series will be played across FIFA international windows between September 2026 and March 2027.

Matchdays one and two are scheduled for September and October 2026, while the remaining fixtures will be completed in November 2026 and March 2027.

The Super Eagles will be hoping to avoid the qualification struggles that affected parts of their recent World Cup campaign and instead build early momentum under Chelle.

Tuesday’s draw ceremony also featured several African football legends, including former Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong, who assisted with the draw process alongside former stars Essam El Hadary, Max-Alain Gradel and Trésor Mputu.

The 2027 AFCON finals will run from 19 June to 17 July across Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, marking the first time three nations will jointly host the tournament.