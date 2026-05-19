The chairperson, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Assembly Primary Elections Committee for Zamfara State, Bello Maigari, has declared all the seven serving House of Representatives members as the party’s flag-bearers for the 2027 general elections.

Mr Maigari disclosed this while announcing the results in Gusau on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC held a hitch-free exercise under the supervision of the election committee from Abuja, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the media, security agencies, party stakeholders, and loyalists.

Mr Maigari listed the winners as Abdulmalik Zubairu for Bungudu/Maru with 46,000 votes, Isah Muhammad for Anka/Talata Mafara who polled 35,139 votes, while Bello Hassan got 23,070 votes to represent Zurmi/Shinkafi.

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Others, according to him, are Kabiru Ahmadu (Maipalace) for Gusau/Tsafe, who scored 85,723 votes, Sulaiman Abubakar, who grabbed the Gummi/Bukkuyum ticket with 39,299 votes; and Aminu Jaji of Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji polled 37,064 votes and Bakura/Maradun was won by Muhammad Ahmad-Sani with 34,282 votes.

He said the primary elections were conducted in line with party guidelines and the 2026 Electoral Act.

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Mr Maigari commended INEC officials, security agencies, and the media for their support during the exercise.

He also thanked the Zamfara APC leadership for the cooperation that ensured a successful conclusion.

Speaking at the collation centre, Zamfara APC chairperson, Kabiru Moyi, praised the committee for conducting a peaceful and transparent primaries in line with party guidelines.

Mr Moyi thanked APC members for their peaceful conduct and urged supporters to maintain the same spirit ahead of the senatorial, governorship, and state assembly primaries.

(NAN)