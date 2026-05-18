The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disqualified 47 aspirants seeking the party’s senatorial tickets ahead of its primary elections scheduled for Monday (today) across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The party disclosed this in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka. The statement was accompanied by the list of aspirants not cleared to participate in the Senate primary elections.

According to the statement, the decision followed the party’s screening committees’ screening of aspirants, conducted in line with established procedures and guidelines.

Although the APC did not disclose specific reasons for disqualifying the affected aspirants, the development has affected several notable political figures, including serving lawmakers and former public officials.

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Among those not cleared are first-term Senators Garba Maidoki representing Kebbi South; Ipalibo Banigo, who represents Rivers West and served as the first female deputy governor of Rivers State from 2015 to 2023; and Benson Agadaga of Bayelsa State. Mrs Banigo was deputy to Nyesom Wike when the latter was governor of Rivers State.

Also disqualified is former senator Ben Murray-Bruce, who represented Bayelsa East in the Senate from 2015 to 2023.

Others on the list include aspirants from Adamawa, Anambra, Cross River, Delta, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara states.

In Adamawa North, the party did not clear Hamish Idris and Abdurrahman Kwacham.

The APC also disqualified several aspirants from Oyo State, including Ademola Alli, Ajimobi Adegboyega, Kolapoboye Daisi and Akinremi Bolaji.

In Rivers State, Oyukaye Amachree, Tamunobaabo Danagogo and Jack-Rich Tein were among those not cleared by the party.

Zamfara recorded the highest number of disqualified aspirants, with seven aspirants from the Central, North and West senatorial districts failing to secure clearance ahead of the primaries.

The party is currently conducting nationwide phased primaries, beginning with the House of Representatives election held last Saturday, 16 May, while the Senate primaries are scheduled for today, Monday, 18 May.

The disqualification of the 47 aspirants is expected to shape the contest for the party’s senatorial tickets in several states, especially in constituencies where serving lawmakers and influential political figures are seeking return tickets or political comeback opportunities.