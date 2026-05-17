The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Kalu was elected unopposed during Saturday’s primary election of the party in Bende.

Mr Kalu’s third-term bid received a boost when party members from the 13 wards that make up the constituency unanimously affirmed his candidacy.

The wards include Alayi, Bende, Ezeukwu, Igbere, Item, Itumbuzo, Nkpa, Ntalakwu, Ozuitem, Ugwueke, Umu-Imenyi, Umuhu-Ezechi, and Uzuakoli.

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The exercise, which began at the ward level, recorded a large turnout of party members and stakeholders who participated in the affirmation process.

Ward executives, stakeholders and delegates praised the deputy speaker for his quality leadership, effective legislative representation, and commitment to grassroots development since he assumed office.

They said that his emergence without opposition reflected the overwhelming confidence and trust reposed in him by the APC members and constituents.

Speaking after the affirmation, Mr Kalu thanked party faithful, community leaders, youth and women groups, and other constituents for their continued support and confidence in his leadership.

He pledged to sustain efforts to attract a democratic dividend to the constituency, promote inclusive governance, and advance policies that would improve welfare and expand economic opportunities for the people.

“I will continue to provide quality representation and sustain developmental initiatives aimed at uplifting communities across Bende Federal Constituency,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the APC National Assembly Primary Election Committee for Abia, Erasmus Cishak, assured the party members and aspirants of a peaceful, transparent, and hitch-free process across the state.

Mr Cishak emphasised that the committee would uphold fairness and credibility and urged aspirants, delegates, and stakeholders to conduct themselves responsibly and abide by the rules.