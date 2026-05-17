The Police Command in Rivers State has begun disciplinary proceedings against an officer, Ekawhe Thomas, over alleged negligence that led to a suspect’s escape from detention.

Blessing Agabe, the police spokesperson in Rivers, told journalists in Port Harcourt that the officer was attached to the Criminal Investigation Department.

Ms Agabe, an assistant superintendent of police, said that following the suspect’s escape, the police leadership ordered immediate disciplinary action against Mr Thomas, an assistant superintendent of police.

“The officer has been detained and formally issued a query in line with existing disciplinary procedures of the police force,” she said.

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She said that efforts were ongoing to re-apprehend the fleeing suspect while investigations into the incident continued.

The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Olugbenga Adepoju, had expressed displeasure over the development, and reaffirmed the command’s commitment to professionalism, discipline and accountability.

Ms Agabe said Mr Adepoju had warned that the command would not tolerate misconduct, negligence, or abuse of office by any personnel.

“Any officer found culpable after investigation would be sanctioned in accordance with extant laws and disciplinary regulations,” she said.

She assured the public that the command was fully committed to transparency, justice and the protection of citizens’ rights.

(NAN)