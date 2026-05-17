The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Emem Bassey, has appealed to doctors to suspend their strike and return to work, warning that patients are dying as the crisis triggered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s raid on the hospital deepens.

On 12 May, the Nigerian Medical Association in Akwa Ibom State declared an indefinite strike following the incident and announced plans to file a N1 billion lawsuit against the EFCC.

In an emotional statement posted on his Facebook page early Sunday, Mr Bassey described the events of 12 May as “painful and regrettable.” He said on that day, the EFCC operatives stormed the hospital attempting to arrest the Deputy Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee, Eyo Ekpe, over the authentication of a medical report.

“What began as interest by concerned staff rapidly degenerated into chaos,” the CMD said.

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He alleged that hospital workers were brutalised during the operation, and that some sustained injuries when tear gas was discharged within the hospital premises, and live bullets were reportedly fired to disperse the crowd.

Mr Bassey also said five staff members, including Mr Ekpe, were arrested before being released after his intervention at the EFCC zonal office in Uyo.

“No hospital should ever become a theatre of violence. No healthcare worker should ever feel unsafe within the walls of a healing institution,” he said.

‘Some lives have been lost’

While acknowledging the anger among doctors and other health workers, the CMD said the continued strike has left vulnerable patients stranded without access to critical care.

“Patients requiring dialysis are uncertain where help will come from. Critically ill patients needing intensive care are left vulnerable. Cancer patients awaiting treatment are anxious and helpless,” he said.

“Pregnant women, newborn babies, children, the elderly, and accident victims continue to suffer. Some lives have sadly already been lost.”

Mr Bassey appealed to the doctors to suspend the strike and continue negotiations with the authorities while work resumes.

“Suspending the strike does not diminish the legitimacy of your grievances. Returning to work does not mean surrendering your dignity,” he said.

Minister, Akwa Ibom government, intervene

The CMD said the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, intervened in the matter and received a delegation from the EFCC, which conveyed apologies to the hospital management through him.

According to Mr Bassey, the minister also promised to establish a committee to investigate workplace violence and harassment against healthcare workers and recommend measures to prevent future occurrences.

READ ALSO: EFCC orders probe into its controversial teaching hospital operation

He also acknowledged the intervention of the Akwa Ibom State Government through the Deputy Governor, Akon Eyakenyi, who convened a meeting involving health unions, hospital management and security agencies.

Mr Bassey said apologies were also conveyed to the hospital management and affected parties during the meeting.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the EFCC ordered a probe into the controversial teaching hospital operations while also denying allegations of arrest and assault during the operation.