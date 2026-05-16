The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State in the 2027 general elections after winning the party’s primary election unopposed.

Mr Tajudeen was returned through an affirmation process conducted across the 13 electoral wards in the constituency on Saturday as the APC commenced its House of Representatives primaries nationwide ahead of the 2027 polls.

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the Speaker’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi.

The affirmation exercise took place simultaneously in the 13 wards that make up the Zaria Federal Constituency, namely Kwarbai A, Kwarbai B, Limancin-Kona, Unguwar Fatika, Unguwar Juma, Dutsen Abba, Gyallesu, Kufena, Dambo, Wuchichiri, Tudun Wada, Tukur-Tukur and Kaura.

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The APC had earlier concluded its screening exercise for aspirants seeking the party’s tickets before the commencement of the primaries on Saturday.

According to the statement, at the Kwarbai B APC office, which is the speaker’s ward, party members gathered in large numbers for the exercise, which reportedly began around 10 a.m. in a peaceful atmosphere.

The APC secretary in the ward, Nafiu Sabo, disclosed that Kwarbai B has more than 10,000 registered party members, although only 220 delegates were cleared to participate in the affirmation process.

The exercise in the ward was conducted by the APC Returning Officer, Iliyasu Balarabe, in the presence of the Speaker.

Before the affirmation, Mr Balarabe informed party members that Mr Tajudeen was the sole aspirant who purchased the nomination form, underwent screening and was cleared by the APC to contest for the Zaria Federal Constituency ticket.

Following the announcement, the cleared party members in Kwarbai B unanimously affirmed Mr Tajudeen as the APC candidate for the constituency.

A similar exercise was conducted in the remaining 12 wards.

At the constituency collation centre, the APC Returning Officer for the Zaria Federal Constituency primary election, Hamisu Kubau, declared Mr Tajudeen the winner after collating the results from all wards.

According to him, a total of 1,376 APC members across the 13 wards affirmed the Speaker as the party’s flagbearer.

“There are 13 wards in Zaria Federal Constituency, and there is only one person who bought a form, screened and cleared. He is Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen,” he said.

“To fulfil all the requirements, we went to all the wards and conducted affirmation. INEC officials and party officials are here. The exercise was conducted peacefully.

“Thousands of party faithful gathered, but we only counted 1,376. I hereby announce Dr Abbas Tajudeen as the APC flagbearer for Zaria Federal Constituency,” he added.

The breakdown of the affirmed votes showed that Kwarbai A recorded 97 votes, Kwarbai B 220, Unguwar Juma 98, Limancin-Kona 97, Kaura 95, Tudun Wada 96, Gyallesu 95, Unguwar Fatika 92, Tukur-Tukur 97, Dambo 98, Wuchichiri 97, Dutsen Abba 100 and Kufena 94.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored the exercise across the constituency.

In his remarks, the chairman of the APC House of Representatives primary elections in Kaduna State, Yakubu Oseni, said the outcome of the exercise reflected the support and acceptance Mr Tajudeen enjoys among his constituents.

He described the speaker as “a leader with listening ears” and expressed confidence that he would secure victory at the general election.

Speaking shortly after being declared the winner, Mr Tajudeen thanked APC members in the constituency for affirming him as the party’s candidate.

The speaker assured constituents that he would continue to provide quality representation and work harder to justify the confidence reposed in him.

“My best days as your representative are ahead,” he said.

He also urged party members and residents of the constituency to support President Bola Tinubu, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani and all APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

Deputy Speaker also wins

Also on Saturday, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Benjamin Kalu, emerged unopposed as the APC candidate for Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State.

Mr Kalu’s emergence was announced in a statement issued on Saturday by Udora Orizu, his special adviser on press affairs.

The deputy speaker was returned through an affirmation by registered APC members across the 13 electoral wards in Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State.

The wards are Bende, Itumbuzo, Uzuakoli, Umuhu, Ozuitem, Umeimenyi Nkpa, Igbere A, Igbere B, Item A, Item B, Item C, Alayi and Ugwueke Ezeukwu.

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According to the statement, the exercise was conducted across the wards and commenced in the afternoon, with party members turning out in large numbers at their respective ward offices to participate.

Party stakeholders, ward executives and delegates across the constituency reportedly commended Mr Kalu’s leadership style, legislative performance and commitment to grassroots development.

They described his unopposed emergence as a demonstration of the confidence and trust reposed in him by APC members and constituents in the constituency.

The stakeholders also noted that the deputy speaker’s tenure in the House has attracted several impactful projects to the constituency, strengthened party cohesion and amplified the voice of Bende Federal Constituency at the national level through what they described as effective representation.

Speaking after the affirmation of his candidacy, Mr Kalu expressed appreciation to party faithful, traditional and community leaders, youths, women groups and constituents for their continued support.

He reaffirmed his commitment to providing more democratic dividends to the people of the constituency, promoting inclusive governance and advancing policies aimed at improving the welfare and economic opportunities of residents.

Mr Kalu also pledged to sustain efforts towards constituency development and effective representation if re-elected in the 2027 general elections.