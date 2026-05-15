The legendary historian, scholar, and anti-colonial activist, Samuel Osoba, has passed away. He died in his residence in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 92.

Born on 9 January, 1935, Mr Osoba was a towering figure in African historiography for decades, holding tenure at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) from 1967 to 1991, where he revolutionised the study of History.

In his pedagogy and approach to history, he was one of the pioneers of a perspective that analysed African history through socioeconomic and class dynamics, in a manner that fundamentally challenged the erstwhile narrative around “great men” as the proper subjects of history.

More than being an academic leader and scholar, he was an anchor and pivotal figure in the Nigerian Left movement, and was also a mentor and guide to generations of intellectuals and students, who redefined the purpose of tertiary education as essential to dismantling the capitalist system and its analogous structures of neocolonialism.

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His academic journey took him from Ijebu-Ode Grammar School to University College Ibadan, and then Moscow State University in the old Soviet Union, which coalesced his Marxist outlook and orientation, thereby giving direction to his career as an intellectual and activist. This informed the core of his preoccupation in challenging systemic corruption, no less in the academy, where he ultimately refused the award of a professorship, in spite of his towering contributions to scholarship.

In his peculiar marriage of the gown and the town, his struggles for a more just society saw him participate as a key figure and member of the 1977 Constituent Assembly and the 1979 Constitution Drafting Committee. He co-authored the landmark Minority Report and Draft Constitution of Nigeria in 1979 from these engagements, with his close friend and comrade, Dr Yusufu Bala Usman.

Mr Osoba is survived by children. His funeral arrangements are to be announced by his family soon.