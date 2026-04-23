The Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Clement Adesuyi Haastrup; a former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba; and Chairman/Publisher of Ovation Media Group, Dele Momodu, are among important personalities that will gather on Thursday (today) to honour the Chief Executive Officer of The Crest Online, Shola Oshunkeye, as he marks his 70th birthday with a colloquium and book launch.

The event, scheduled to begin at 11 am, will take place at the Sir Kessington Adebutu Media Resource Centre of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Lagos.

The colloquium is themed: “The decline of human interest journalism in Nigeria.”

While Osoba will serve as the Chairman of the occasion, Owa Haastrup will be the Royal Father of the Day, and Momodu the Keynote Speaker.

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The book, with the Chairman/Founder of Nairapoint Finance Limited, Lagos, Funke Otti, as Chief Launcher, is to be reviewed by the Editor of Saturday Tribune, Lasisi Olagunju.

A former Deputy Governor of Osun State and ex-Minister of State for Defence, Olusola Agbeja-Obada, will serve as the Mother of the Day.

Mr Oshunkeye, who turned 70 on April 20, 2026, has been celebrated by several Nigerians, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Mr Tinubu’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on April 20, 2026.

In it, he eulogised Mr Oshunkeye, a former managing director/editor-in-chief of The Sun Publishing Ghana Limited and 2006 CNN/MultiChoice African Journalist of the Year overall winner.

The President rejoiced with him and praised his contributions to the struggle for the restoration of democracy and accountable governance in Nigeria, as well as to the development of journalism in the country.

Mr Oshunkeye, a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, served at various times as Editor of Weekend Concord, Senior Associate Editor of TELL Magazine, General Editor at The Sun Group, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Ghana Limited, and is now the President/CEO of The Crest Online.

Mr Tinubu “happily notes Oshunkeye’s unrelenting pursuit of truth, not only in Nigeria but across Africa, culminating in his 2006 award as the CNN/Multichoice African Journalist of the Year for his investigative work, Niger’s Graveyard of the Living.”

The President wished him many more years of fruitful service to Nigeria and humanity.