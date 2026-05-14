The Benue State Government has launched Lenacapavir (LEN), a long-acting injectable drug for HIV prevention, as part of efforts to reduce new infections and meet the global target of ending AIDS by 2030.

The launch, held in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), AIDS Prevention Initiative in Nigeria (APIN), AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), Tearfund and RedAid Nigeria, brought together health officials, development partners, civil society organisations and community representatives.

The initiative comes as Benue has the highest number of people receiving HIV treatment in Nigeria.

According to data from the National Data Repository published by TheCable Index as of 13 May, 195,305 people are currently on HIV treatment in the state, the highest figure nationwide. Akwa Ibom followed with 158,201 patients, while Lagos recorded 135,918.

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Nationally, about 1.7 million people are currently receiving HIV treatment across the country, according to the same dataset.

Speaking at the launch, the Benue State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Paul Ogwuche, described the rollout as a major milestone in the state’s HIV response strategy.

“For many years, HIV prevention has relied heavily on daily oral PrEP, which has saved lives but also faced challenges of adherence, stigma and lifestyle barriers,” Mr Ogwuche said.

He explained that Lenacapavir, administered twice yearly through injection, provides a discreet and more convenient alternative for individuals at risk of HIV infection.

“Today, we are introducing hope, simplicity and renewed commitment in our collective effort to end AIDS by 2030,” he said.

Mr Ogwuche noted that the Nigeria AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS) places Benue’s HIV prevalence at 4.7 per cent, among the highest in the country, making innovative prevention approaches necessary.

He said the intervention would particularly target vulnerable populations, including adolescent girls, young women, key populations and serodiscordant couples.

The commissioner assured that the state government would prioritise equitable access to the new prevention option across both urban and rural communities.

According to him, implementation will be coordinated through the State AIDS and STI Control Programme, alongside civil society organisations and community networks, to strengthen public trust, increase uptake and monitor outcomes.

He also commended healthcare workers and PrEP focal persons across facilities in Makurdi, Otukpo, Gboko, Aliade and other parts of the state for supporting the rollout process.

Mr Ogwuche called on healthcare providers to ensure proper counselling and community engagement while urging the media to promote accurate public education on HIV prevention.

He said the initiative aligns with Governor Hyacinth Alia’s health sector agenda, which focuses on improving access to healthcare services and protecting vulnerable populations.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Human Services, Cephas Hough, described the launch as another important step in Benue’s long-running efforts to reduce the burden of HIV through prevention, treatment and care services.

“The introduction of Lenacapavir demonstrates our shared resolve with development partners to provide innovative and effective prevention options,” Mr Hough said.

He stressed that while the injectable drug represents a major scientific advancement, sustained awareness campaigns and responsible behaviour remain essential in reducing HIV transmission.

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Stakeholders at the event also emphasised the importance of community participation, youth engagement and continuous public education to ensure the programme’s success.

Under the latest National Data Repository figures published by TheCable Index, Benue remains the state with the largest HIV treatment population in Nigeria at 195,305 patients, followed by Akwa Ibom with 158,201 and Lagos with 135,918. Other states with high treatment burdens include Rivers, Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory and Kaduna.