Atlanta Dream have signed Nigeria captain Amy Okonkwo to a developmental contract, further rewarding the forward’s rapid rise in women’s basketball following her standout performances for both club and country.

The WNBA franchise confirmed the signing on Wednesday, adding the D’Tigress star to their roster after her recent training camp stint with Dallas Wings ahead of the 2026 season.

Okonkwo’s move represents another major milestone in the growing international recognition of Nigerian women’s basketball, with the forward continuing to establish herself as one of Africa’s most influential players on the global stage.

Okonkwo’s strong WNBA numbers continue to draw attention

The Nigerian international already showed flashes of her quality during the 2025 WNBA campaign with Dallas.

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Okonkwo featured in eight games for the Wings and impressed with her efficiency and all-round contribution, averaging 11.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting above 60 percent from the field.

Her breakthrough moment came on September 11, 2025, against Phoenix Mercury, when she exploded off the bench for a season-high 20 points in a performance that immediately attracted attention across the league.

She also delivered 14 points against the Connecticut Sun and added 11 points alongside a career-high six rebounds against her now current side, the Atlanta Dream.

The performances placed Okonkwo in elite statistical company, as she became the first undrafted player since 2000 to average at least 10 points while shooting 60 percent or better through her opening two WNBA appearances.

D’Tigress leader continues to build legacy

Beyond her impact in the WNBA, Okonkwo has become one of the leading faces of Nigerian basketball.

The forward has played a key role in the continued dominance of Nigeria women’s national basketball team, helping D’Tigress secure back-to-back FIBA Women’s AfroBasket titles in 2023 and 2025.

Her influence during both tournaments was immense, with Okonkwo winning the Most Valuable Player award on each occasion after leading Nigeria through another era of continental dominance.

Nigeria’s women’s national basketball team has emerged as Africa’s dominant force over the last decade, consistently outperforming traditional continental powers while also gaining respect on the global stage through strong performances at the Olympics and FIBA World Cup competitions.

Okonkwo’s leadership and versatility have become central to that success.

Fresh opportunity with Atlanta Dream

The move to Atlanta now presents another opportunity for the Nigerian captain to further cement her place in the WNBA.

The Dream are looking to strengthen their squad depth ahead of another demanding season, and Okonkwo’s athleticism, scoring ability and international experience could provide valuable options for the team moving forward.

Atlanta’s next WNBA fixture will see them host the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, 17 May, as Okonkwo begins the next chapter of her professional career in the United States.