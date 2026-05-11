Abba Anas, a former member of the House of Representatives from Jigawa State, has died while being held captive by bandits.

Mr Anas was abducted last Wednesday along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

A prominent chieftain of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Anas represented the Guri, Kiri-Kasamma, and Birniwa federal constituency between 2007 and 2011.

He was travelling from Kano to Abuja for a political meeting when the incident occurred.

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Mr Anas was kidnapped alongside a colleague, Ali Tukur. The abductors reportedly led the men into the bush near Jere and initially demanded a ransom of N200 million.

Residents said following prolonged negotiations, the kidnappers agreed to a payment of N50 million. While Mr Tukur was released after the sum was paid, Mr Anas tragically did not survive the ordeal.

Mr Anas suffered from asthma and hypertension.

He was held by the gunmen without access to his essential medication for several days, which residents said exacerbated his condition, ultimately leading to his death.

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Sabo Nakudu, a fellow ADC chieftain, confirmed the news in a statement on his official Facebook page on Monday afternoon.

“I condole with the family of the late Abba Anas Adamu, who was killed by gunmen after being held for days. I pray for his departed soul to rest in Jannatul Firdaus.”

When contacted for comment, the spokesperson for the Jigawa State Police Command, Lawan Adam, stated that he had not yet been officially briefed on the incident.