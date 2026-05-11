The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has extended the time for the purchase of nomination forms for the 2027 general elections by one week.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the party, in its initial schedule, had fixed 10 May for kickoff of sale of its nomination forms.

This is contained in a statement issued by the party’s Secretary General, Ogini Olaposi, on Monday in Lagos.

Mr Olaposi stated that the extension was contained in a directive from the NNPP Board of Trustees to the National Working Committee (NWC) signed into effect by the party’s founder, Boniface Aniebonam.

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According to him, the reason is because of the delay from INEC to upload the the authentic leadership of the NNPP led by Agbo Gilbert Major.

He said that the new date was extended to 17 May for collection and return of contestant forms.

He said the party had pegged its nomination form fees at N5 million for presidential aspirants, governorship N2.5 million, senate N1.5 million, house of representatives N1 million and house of assembly N500,000.

“Our forms are free for all the women and physically challenged persons and all our elected officers seeking re-election are guaranteed automatic tickets after buying the forms.

“Our screening dates for the candidates shall be simultaneously with earlier dates announced.”

He urged aspirants to remain calm in the face of delays by INEC, assuring that the situation would be resolved soon.

“The board of trustees has also directed NWC members to work harder to ensure that NNPP contests all elective positions in the 2027 general elections.”

(NAN)