The Founder of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Boniface Aniebonam, said the party will adopt consensus in deciding its candidates for the 2027 general elections.

According to him, the party has pardoned all expelled members and will re-admit them into its fold.

Mr Aniebonam, who is also the chairman, Board of Trustees of the party, confirmed the development in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday.

The chairman said it was an established fact that some primary elections in the country had denied very credible candidates from participating in the general elections to test their popularity.

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He said NNPP would avoid this scenario in accordance with our resolutions during its last convention in Lagos to adopt the principles of consensus candidates to bring out the best candidates rather than money politics.

“Under the circumstances, Nigerians who are committed to the ideals of a new Nigeria, who may not want to waste their resources on primary elections and has the capacity to undertake effective campaign for the general election should come forward.

“In-particular are the women who shall enjoy free nomination fee shall pay only administrative cost as a commitment and loyalty to the NNPP.

“Aside from our elected members in their various states that are entitled to automatic tickets, the tickets for presidential and other elective positions are open for contest but the best person will be picked via consensus,” Mr Aniebonam stated.

According to him, the party at its last convention in Lagos, promised automatic tickets for all its elected members in the executive positions and legislative arms of government for the 2027 general elections.

Mr Aniebonam said the party had not shifted its position on that notwithstanding the misdemeanours of some members.

Speaking on the pardon for suspended members, the founder recalled that in the wake of internal wranglings and litigations that hit the party, it expelled some members for anti party activities.

He said: “By virtue of the inherent powers conferred upon me by the NNPP constitution as the founder and chairman, board of trustees in council, I hereby declare a general pardon for all members who have acted unconstitutionally due to the unmerited influence of certain individuals in the past.

“It is constitutional for the founder and chairman, board of trustees of NNPP to call any member of the party in contravention of its constitutional provisions to order.

“Accordingly, all members of our great party who were deceived by the defunct National Working Committee (NWC) are at liberty to return to the family.”

Mr Aniebonam, however, said all concerned should report to the NWC under Agbo Major to pledge allegiance and loyalty to the party going forward.

He pointed out that under the circumstances, those who might had defected to other parties due to the escalated court cases could still return immediately to beat the time limit of the new Electoral Act and Electoral Guidelines released by INEC.

Mr Aniebonam noted that it would be the duty of the leadership of the Screening Committee in consultation with the national chairman and secretary general to give their consent before an acceptance is granted to expelled members.

He said the founder and chairman, board of trustees shall continue to oversee and supervise the proper administration and management of our party in accordance with the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Owerri.

The founder said politicians who wanted to participate in their journey for a new Nigeria of their dreams were equally invited to join within the time frame.

Mr Aniebonam said the board urged members not to be worried about the delay of INEC to upload its elected NWC members and the original logo to its national server, adding that the order of the court was still standing and the commission would eventually comply.

He urged incoming members to ensure proper resignation from whichever party they might have registered for so as not to run foul of the Electoral Act, which did not permit dual membership of political parties.

The chairman said all new members must ensure that their resignation were properly documented and withdrawn manually and electronically.

(NAN)