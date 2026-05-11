President Bola Tinubu arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, Kenya, in the early hours of Monday to participate in the highly anticipated Africa Forward Summit.

The president’s aircraft touched down at approximately 00:18 a.m. local time.

President Tinubu was received on arrival by Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, the High Commissioner of Kenya in Nigeria, Isaac Parashina, alongside senior Kenyan government officials and members of Nigeria’s diplomatic mission in Kenya.

The Africa/France Summit will be co-hosted by President Williams Ruto of Kenya and French President Emmanuel Macron.

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President Tinubu’s participation in the summit underscores Nigeria’s enduring commitment to advancing African unity, deepening regional economic cooperation, and fostering strategic partnerships to accelerate sustainable development across the continent.

The Africa Forward Summit brings together Heads of State, policymakers, business leaders, development partners, and key stakeholders from across Africa and beyond to deliberate on innovative pathways for economic transformation, trade expansion, digital innovation, infrastructure development, climate resilience, and collective prosperity for the continent.

During the summit, President Tinubu is expected to engage in high-level bilateral and multilateral discussions to strengthen Nigeria’s diplomatic and economic relations with fellow African nations, while reaffirming Nigeria’s leadership role in shaping the continent’s future.

The president’s attendance reflects the administration’s steadfast dedication to promoting Africa-driven solutions to continental challenges and advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda through strategic international engagement.

The president is accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari; Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole; and Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani.

Others are the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPCO), the Minister of State designate for Foreign Affairs, Sola Enikanolaiye, the Director General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Omotenioye Majekodunmi, and the Nigerian Ambassador to France, Ayodele Oke.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)