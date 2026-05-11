Amnesty International has called on Nigerian authorities to investigate the reported killing of civilians during a military airstrike in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The organisation, in a statement on Monday, condemned what it described as the killing of at least six civilians in Guradnayi settlement near Kusasu during an air operation carried out in the early hours of Sunday.

“Nigerian authorities must promptly carry out an independent, impartial and transparent investigation into the incident, make the findings public, and ensure accountability for any violations of international law,” Amnesty International said.

The rights group said early reports from the community indicated that the strike hit a residential area around 5 a.m. during military operations targeting armed groups operating in the area. It added that several injured residents were receiving treatment.

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The statement comes amid conflicting accounts over the outcome of the operation.

The Defence Headquarters on Sunday denied reports that civilians were killed, insisting that the strikes targeted bandit enclaves in Kusasu, Katerma, Bokko and Kuduru villages in Shiroro LGA.

According to the Director of Defence Media Operations, Michael Onoja, the operation followed intelligence reports of armed bandits gathering at Lukupe Village on May 9.

He said the Nigerian Army UAV Command carried out multiple air interdiction strikes between 11:59 p.m. and 6 a.m., adding that “about 70 bandits were hit and killed in Kusasu.”

“The operations were meticulously planned and executed based on credible, actionable intelligence confirming the convergence of terrorists at those specific locations,” Onoja said.

He maintained that the bombardments were “precise on target” and dismissed reports of civilian casualties as unverified claims capable of undermining military operations.

However, local residents earlier told journalists that the airstrike affected civilian homes near Kusasu, with one source claiming that at least 12 persons were killed in a residence during the bombardment.

Niger State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Maurice Magaji, also defended the operation, saying those killed alongside the bandits were informants and not civilians.

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“No civilian was killed. The only people killed were the terrorists and their informants in Shiroro,” he said.

Amnesty International, however, warned that repeated reports of civilian casualties linked to military air operations raise concerns about Nigeria’s compliance with international human rights and humanitarian law.

“The recurring loss of civilian lives as a result of military air strikes raises serious concerns about Nigeria’s compliance with its obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution,” the organisation said.

The group urged authorities to provide medical care, humanitarian assistance and reparations to victims and affected families, while also reviewing operational procedures governing aerial bombardments to prevent further civilian casualties.

“Civilians must never be placed at risk during security operations,” the statement added.