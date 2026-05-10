Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi have obtained the N90 million presidential nomination forms of the African Democratic Congress ahead of the 2027 general election.

The developments were announced in separate posts published on the party’s official X handle on Saturday.

According to the ADC, Atiku has officially received his payment receipt to contest on the platform of the party in the forthcoming presidential election.

“This development marks another significant moment in the growing movement for national renewal, democratic inclusion, and people-driven leadership within the ADC,” the party stated.

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The party added that the formal presentation of nomination forms to the former vice president would take place on Monday at the ADC National Secretariat in Abuja.

In a separate update, the ADC disclosed that Mr Amaechi picked his presidential nomination form at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

It said the form was collected on behalf of the former Rivers State governor by a former Edo State governor, John Oyegun, who is also a former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Others present during the exercise included former Minister of Environment Mohammed Abdullahi, a former senator, Nura Abatemi, and Ike Okoronkwo.

The ADC said the latest developments reflected growing momentum within the party as political alignments continue ahead of the 2027 election.

ADC primaries

According to the party’s timetable for the conduct of primary elections, the sale and submission of nomination forms will run from 6 to 13 May.

The party scheduled the screening of aspirants for 14 May, with the publication of screening results on 17 May.

Appeals arising from the screening exercise are expected to be heard between 18 May and 19 May, with the final list of cleared aspirants scheduled for release on 20 May.