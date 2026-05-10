President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti, on the occasion of his 100th birthday, describing him as a symbol of integrity, principled leadership and dedicated service to Nigeria.

In a statement he personally issued on Sunday to commemorate Mr Fasoranti’s centenary birthday on 11 May, President Tinubu said his “joy knows no bounds” witnessing the elder statesman attain the milestone age.

The President said Mr Fasoranti deserved all the accolades for his “uncommon life of service and immense contributions” to the country.

According to Mr Tinubu, the Afenifere leader distinguished himself through a disciplined, Spartan lifestyle, strong adherence to principles, and commitment to noble causes.

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“His life is a metaphor for integrity, honesty, dedicated service to the nation and true leadership,” the President stated.

Mr Tinubu also highlighted Mr Fasoranti’s contributions to education, noting that the elder statesman studied at the University of Ibadan, obtained a postgraduate diploma in Education from the University of Hull, and later earned a Master’s degree in Education Administration and School Management from Maguire University in Sydney, Australia.

He recalled that Mr Fasoranti taught at Ondo Boys’ High School and other schools within the Ondo-Akure axis before establishing educational institutions, including Omolere Nursery and Primary School in Akure, Akure High School and St. Frances’ Academy, Igoba, Akure.

The President further praised Mr Fasoranti’s political career and democratic activism, describing him as one of the last surviving disciples of the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo.

Mr Tinubu noted that Mr Fasoranti was a member of the defunct Action Group in the First Republic and later the Unity Party of Nigeria during the Second Republic.

He added that between 1979 and 1983, Mr Fasoranti served as Commissioner for Finance in old Ondo State under the administration of late Governor Adekunle Ajasin, during which his integrity and prudence helped manage the state’s finances.

The President also commended Mr Fasoranti’s role during the military era, saying he became one of the rallying voices against dictatorship and a leading figure in the struggle for the return of democracy.

Mr Tinubu said Mr Fasoranti later emerged as the recognised leader of Afenifere following the death of Pa Abraham Adesanya, adding that his voice remained highly respected across the country.

The President recounted the assassination attempt on Mr Fasoranti during the regime of the late Sani Abacha, noting that the elder statesman emerged stronger and more resilient in his opposition to military oppression.

He also reflected on personal tragedies faced by Mr Fasoranti, including the death of his wife in 1991 and the killing of his daughter, Funke Olakunrin, by kidnappers in July 2019.

Mr Tinubu prayed for God to preserve the elder statesman for many more years and expressed gratitude for Mr Fasoranti’s support and prayers over the years, particularly during his presidential ambition.

The President recalled visiting Mr Fasoranti in Akure at the beginning of his presidential campaign, where the elder statesman prayed for his electoral victory and expressed confidence that he would live to witness Mr Tinubu become President.

“God answered his prayer through my victory and eventual ascendancy to the top office,” Mr Tinubu said.

The President thanked Mr Fasoranti for his continued support for the Renewed Hope Administration and for his service to Nigeria.