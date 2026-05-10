Accord and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun have traded accusations over the killing of a man in the Ikire area of the state on Saturday.

Abiodun Ojelabi, spokesperson of the police command in Osun, confirmed that a man was shot dead in Ikire in the early hours of Saturday.

Accord alleged that the victim, Eluyera Kolade, son of its women leader in Ikire, was killed by suspected APC thugs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that complaints, security reports and intelligence alerts had earlier been lodged at Ikire Police Division and Area Commander’s office over violence.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The parties called on the Inspector-General of Police, the SSS, and others to conduct a transparent investigation and to prosecute all those involved.

READ ALSO: Adeleke campaign council accuses Osun APC of vandalising billboards

The APC campaign spokesman, Kola Olabisi, urged Accord not to politicise the killing, saying “stop politicising the killing”, while sympathising with the family.

(NAN)