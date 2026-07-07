A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) staged a protest at the entrance of the National Assembly on Tuesday to demand the suspension of the screening and confirmation of former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Abayomi Fasina, as a non-career ambassadorial nominee.

The coalition based its demand on allegations of sexual harassment, human rights violations and victimisation against Mr Fasina, a professor, which are currently before the National Industrial Court in Lagos and Abuja.

The protesters urged the Senate to allow the courts to determine the cases before considering his confirmation..

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as “Two sexual harassment and victimisation cases at the national industrial court by two female staffers are enough to disqualify Prof. Fasina Abayomi from becoming and ambassador,” “We demand that Nigerian Senate should protect our women and young girls,” “Nigerian Senate stop the confirmation of Prof Fasina Abayomi now.”

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Mr Fasina was appointed a non-career ambassador by President Bola Tinubu in June. His nomination was subsequently forwarded to the National Assembly for confirmation in accordance with the Constitution.

Since then, some Nigerians have called for the withdrawal of his nomination, referencing sexual harassment allegations against him.

The Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) reported allegations that Mr Fasina sexually harassed a former colleague at the university, Folasade Adebayo, an engineer and former deputy director at the institution, by allegedly pressuring her to accept his sexual advances.

FIJ also reported that the university’s Governing Council directed Mr Fasina to apologise to the complainant.

The National Assembly traditionally declines to confirm nominees who have petitions pending against them. However, it remains unclear what position lawmakers will take in this case, as the screening by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs has yet to be scheduled.

Protesters speak

Adeyemo Amira, a lawyer, who spoke on behalf of the coalition, said the protest was not driven by personal animosity but by a desire to protect Nigeria’s integrity and uphold justice.

She urged senators to withhold Mr Fasina’s confirmation until the courts rule on the allegations, arguing that confirming him while the cases are pending could damage Nigeria’s international image.

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“Our call to the Senate is clear. Where there are grave allegations such as sexual misconduct pending before a court, this is not the time to confirm such a person to represent Nigeria internationally. The Senate is not a court. Let the court do its job.

“Confirming the nomination while the matter remains before the court could undermine Nigeria’s image in the international community,” she said.

Ms Amira said the coalition would welcome Mr Fasina’s confirmation if he is cleared by the courts but insisted the Senate should defer the process until the litigation is concluded.

“As Nigerians, we have a duty to protect justice and ensure that those who speak up against sexual harassment know that their voices matter. Nobody should be silenced because another person is influential or powerful. We are all equal in an egalitarian society.

“If he is cleared by the court, nobody will be happier than those of us advocating for justice. However, until that happens, we believe the Senate should hold on to the confirmation,” she added.

The lawyer also warned that if the Senate proceeds with the confirmation despite the pending cases, the coalition would continue its advocacy and consider notifying the country to which Mr Fasina may be posted as ambassador about the unresolved allegations.

“We believe the Senate will do what is right. But if our appeal is ignored, we will continue to protest and speak up. We will also not hesitate to write to the country where he is to serve as ambassador to make them aware of the pending issues,” she stated.