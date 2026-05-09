Nigeria and the United States are forging ahead in deepening cooperation on security, counterterrorism, regional stability, and strategic partnership.

Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, who undertook a three-day working visit to the United States from 4 to 6 May, held a series of high-level engagements with senior officials of the US government and conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s strong commitment to Nigeria’s longstanding strategic partnership with the United States.

Mr Ribadu met with US Vice President JD Vance, the Acting National Security Advisor and Secretary of State, Marco Rubio; the Undersecretary for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker; and Assistant Secretary of War Daniel Zimmerim.

The meetings provided an opportunity for both sides to review the current state of Nigeria–United States relations and to further strengthen ongoing collaboration in counterterrorism, defence cooperation, intelligence sharing, regional security, economic resilience, and democratic governance.

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Mr Ribadu emphasised the importance of sustained cooperation in addressing emerging security challenges confronting West Africa and the broader Sahel region, particularly terrorism, violent extremism, transnational organised crime, and cyber threats.

The NSA noted that Nigeria remains fully committed to working with international partners in promoting peace, stability, democratic governance, and economic development across Africa. He further underscored Nigeria’s role as a regional leader and frontline state in counterterrorism efforts across the Lake Chad Basin and West Africa.

Discussions also focused on the evolving security situation in the Sahel, the need for enhanced regional cooperation, and the importance of strengthening institutional capacity to respond effectively to complex and asymmetric threats.

During his meeting with Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker at the US Department of State, NSA Ribadu expressed Nigeria’s appreciation to the US government for its continued support and cooperation in various sectors, particularly in security assistance, intelligence collaboration, defence capacity building, humanitarian support, and counterterrorism operations.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to implementing the agreed roadmap under the Nigeria–US Joint Working Group (JWG), established to advance structured bilateral cooperation on strategic and security-related matters.

Both sides reviewed progress under the JWG framework. They discussed practical measures to enhance the implementation of agreed initiatives, including intelligence sharing, military cooperation, counterterrorism support, border security, strategic communications, and capacity development for Nigerian security institutions.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of maintaining regular channels of communication and strengthening institutional coordination between the two countries to address common security challenges.

The NSA also used the opportunity to brief US officials on ongoing reforms and operational measures being undertaken by the Government of Nigeria to improve national security, stabilise affected communities, and address the root causes of insecurity. He emphasised the administration’s whole-of-government approach, which combines kinetic and non-kinetic measures, including community engagement, economic development, deradicalisation initiatives, and regional partnerships.

US officials commended Nigeria’s continued leadership role in regional peace and security efforts and acknowledged Nigeria’s importance as a strategic partner of the United States in Africa. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to democratic values, regional stability, economic cooperation, and the promotion of sustainable peace and security across West Africa and the Sahel.

The meetings concluded with a mutual commitment to deepen further bilateral engagement through sustained diplomatic dialogue, enhanced defence and security cooperation, and the effective implementation of ongoing bilateral initiatives under the Joint Working Group framework.

Both Nigeria and the United States expressed optimism about the future of the strategic partnership. They reaffirmed their readiness to continue working closely to advance shared interests and address common global and regional challenges.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President,

(Information and Strategy)

May 9, 2026